Fabrizio Romano Provides Latest On Harry Kane Situation Amid Ongoing Man City Transfer Rumours

Manchester City have been linked with Tottenham striker Harry Kane throughout the summer, and Fabrizio Romano has provided the very latest on the saga.

Kane has been a reported target of the Premier League champions for several months now, and it is understood that the England international striker is keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

The 28 year-old, however, still has three years to run on his existing contract in London, and Tottenham are under no pressure to sell their star man - with Daniel Levy setting his valuation of the striker at a staggering £160 million.

Harry Kane is entering the prime of his career, and having claimed the Premier League Golden Boot, along with the Playmaker of the Season award last term, his stock is at an all-time high.

Speaking on Twitch, renowned Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano stated regarding the Harry Kane to Manchester City saga, "Next week, we will see what happens. At the moment, it is still quiet."

This is suggesting to many that updates in Manchester City’s pursuit of the striker are expected soon, presumably when the England captain returns to Tottenham next week following a post-EURO 2020 break.

With Sergio Aguero leaving the club after 10 years in Manchester earlier this summer, the club see Harry Kane as the Argentine’s ideal replacement.

Kane is a genuine world-class talent, well-versed in Premier League football and his goal threat along with his playmaking ability should make him well-suited for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

Harry Kane is yet to win a single trophy in his career and is reportedly keen to leave Tottenham in order to fulfil career ambitions, however, Spurs will only entertain a large bid of well over £100 million.

Harry Kane is seen as Manchester City’s major target this season given the club's lack of striking options following the departure of Sergio Aguero, and the potential recruitment of the Tottenham man would provide Pep Guardiola with a prolific striker.

However, there is still a long way to go in this transfer saga, and it is unlikely to be wrapped up in the coming days given that Harry Kane has yet to return to training and yet to hold formal talks with the club's new coach.

