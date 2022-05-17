Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update on Ilkay Gundogan's Manchester City Future Amid Exit Links

There are serious chance of Ilkay Gundogan leaving Manchester City this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, with talks ongoing between the board and the midfielder's representatives.

There has been ongoing speculation around the future of Ilkay Gundogan at the Etihad Stadium past the summer, with a recent report claiming the Germany international is set to bid farewell to the Premier League champions at the end of the season.

Gundogan has just over a year left on his current contract at Manchester City and whilst there has not been much talk of a potential renewal for the 31-year-old, a departure will see Pep Guardiola lose his very first acquisition following his arrival to east Manchester in 2016.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Gundogan's agent had been left furious with the talk about the midfielder's future ahead of Manchester City's title decider against Aston Villa this weekend, as the Blues look to wrap up their fourth Premier League crown in five seasons.

IMAGO / NurPhoto Sources close to the current league leaders stated that Gundogan's future in Manchester will only be finalised once the season is over, with the former Borussia Dortmund man in contention to feature on the final day of the season against Villa on Sunday. IMAGO / Sportimage However, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, talks are being conducted between officials at the Etihad Stadium and Gundogan's camp over the German's future at the club past the ongoing campaign. It has been highlighted discussions have centred around a potential exit for the Manchester City star, with no talks over a potential contract extension for Gundogan, who has 'serious chances' of leaving this summer after spending six seasons at the club. In the prime of his career, Gundogan is said to be tempted by opportunities elsewhere and is open to leaving City amid interest from Barcelona, Arsenal and a few sides in the Bundesliga, who are all keeping tabs on the two-time Champions League finalist's future.

Manchester City are understood to be in pursuit of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder to bolster their options in the middle of the park at the end of the season.

Fernandinho is set to bid farewell to the Premier League champions after nine years at the Etihad Stadium, which is likely to leave a significant hole in the squad that has already seen Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero depart in the last three years.

Frenkie de Jong, Declan Rice and Paul Pogba are amongst the names that have been linked with a switch to Manchester in the summer, with City expected to switch their focus to signing a midfielder and finally announcing their capture of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

