Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update On Man City Pursuit Of €50M Defender - Club View On Player Revealed

Manchester City have vested their interest in Sporting left-back Nuno Mendes this summer, according to reports.

The five-time Premier League winners have been considering adding depth to the left side of defence ahead of the new campaign, and while any fresh arrivals would be reliant of Benjamin Mendy's future at the club, the 19-year-old could be heading to Manchester after a stellar 2020/21 season.

Having emerged from the academy ranks at Sporting, the Portugese starlet has established himself as one of Europe's brightest young prospects, with a series of top clubs chasing the defender's signature this summer.

It was reported previously that City's pursuit of the Sintra-born full-back had reached an 'impasse', with there being claims that no concrete offers have yet been presented to his boyhood club, much due to Sporting's valuation of their teenage sensation.

As reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on Monday, City remain interested in adding Mendes to their ranks, but are not willing to match Sporting's €50 million asking price for their academy graduate.

It was reported recently that City have been keeping tabs on Mendes since May, but talks didn't advance as the Etihad hierarchy were reluctant to meet Sporting's expectations, with the left-back, whose current contract runs till 2025, having a release clause worth €70 million that could be triggered this summer.

It has further been stated though Sporting have refused to entertain any proposals for Mendes in the region of €30 million, the Portuguese outfit would consider parting ways with their man for a fee over €55 million, which would see their club-record transfer fee being surpassed.

With Mendy being linked with an exit, it could persuade City to raise their offer for Mendes, with Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain said to be keen admirers of the defender, who amassed 35 appearances across all competitions last term.

Moreover, City are planning to raise close to £100 million before even offloading any senior players this summer, which could help them in their pursuit of Mendes.

Harry Kane and Jack Grealish remain the club's top targets for the summer, but a big-money move for Mendes cannot be ruled out as Guardiola looks to bolster his backline ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

