Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update on Man City's Pursuit of Possible Sergio Aguero Replacement

Manchester City have made no contact with Barcelona over a potential move for Antoine Griezmann, according to reports.

The Sky Blues are looking to bolster their attack ahead of the new campaign, and while Tottenham forward Harry Kane is on top of their wishlist, Griezmann has been mentioned as a potential alternative to the England international.

Barcelona are under immense pressure owing to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the club's gross debt nearing a staggering amount of €1.2 billion.

With the club looking to trim their wage budget by offloading a series of star players to tie Lionel Messi down till 2023, the France international has emerged as one of the favourites to depart the Camp Nou ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking on the 'Here We Go' podcast, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano stated that the Premier League champions have not initiated contact with the Blaugrana over a swoop for the World Cup winner.

This claim has been backed by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News, who reported previously that City have 'no interest' in buying the 30-year-old this summer.

Chelsea have been the 'most active' side in the race to land the ex-Real Sociedad star, who is currently one of the highest earners in Catalonia, according to the latest reports from Spain.

It has been stated that several clubs have vested their interest in securing the services of the World Cup winner, including his former employers Atlético Madrid, with whom he won the La Liga title in 2014.

Moreover, Barcelona are hanging their hats on a loan switch for the ex-Real Sociedad star, as club officials believe that they cannot earn a significant amount from the sale of the striker, who has three years left on his current deal with the La Liga giants.

Following the recent arrival(s) of Memphis Depay and Sergio Agüero to the La Liga giants, Griezmann would reportedly be open to a move away from the Camp Nou, where he would feature more regularly.

Barcelona would prefer to sell Griezmann to a club outside Spain, and the club are in 'full favour' of sanctioning a loan move if the buyer club are willing to pay his entire wages.

However, it has also been mentioned that Griezmann prefers a return to Atlético, who have explored the possibility of a swap deal involving Saúl Ñíguez and their former star - a deal which will prove difficult to broker for economic reasons.

