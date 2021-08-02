Fabrizio Romano Provides New Update on Harry Kane Future - Additional Sources Point to Man City 'Confidence'

Manchester City are set to try again for primary striker target Harry Kane, according to the latest reports on Monday.

On a manic Monday, it was reported that Harry Kane had refused to report for Tottenham training, as he looks to force his way out of the club.

Kane was due back at Spurs' training ground on Monday morning, following a short holiday after starring for England throughout the summer at the European Championships.

The England striker is a key target for Manchester City following Sergio Aguero’s departure due to his remarkable goal record, and it is understood that the Premier League champions are keen to recruit Kane in the coming weeks.

Harry Kane believes that he has a “gentleman’s agreement” with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and his actions today have shown that he is determined to leave the London club.

Amongst the various reports that emerged on Monday morning, Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Manchester City are ‘really prepared’ to try again to sign Harry Kane, with the Premier League champions determined to get their man.

Earlier in the summer, it was reported by Sky Sports that Manchester City had made an offer worth £100 million for Harry Kane, following the England international announcing his desire to leave the club.

It was reported at the time that Manchester City were willing to include players in addition to cash, however Spurs rejected the offer.

A month has now passed and following the latest developments in the Harry Kane saga, Manchester City are prepared to try again to recruit the striker and will be hopeful of the move going through, with The Athletic’s Sam Lee reporting that the club have 'confidence' that they will sign the Tottenham star.

Manchester City are keen to recruit Harry Kane as they see him as the ideal replacement for Sergio Aguero following the Argentine’s departure.

Harry Kane, from his point of view, is understood to be determined to move to Manchester City given his career aspirations and desire to win trophies.

Along with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, Kane is a key target for Manchester City and with the latter looking to force a move out of the club, it’s a very real possibility that Spurs' number ten will be plying his trade in the north-west next season.

