Fabrizio Romano provides significant update on Man City's left-back pursuit

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided a significant update on Manchester City's reported pursuit of one left-back name from Italy on Thursday afternoon, potentially switching the fans' attention to other named targets.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided a significant update on Manchester City's reported pursuit of one left-back name from Italy on Thursday afternoon, potentially switching the fans' attention to other named targets.

That name is Atalanta's 26 year-old left-back and left-wing back, Robin Gosens - a name that has been circling within Italian and English media in relation to a switch to the Etihad Stadium for a number of months now.

However, the latest report from Fabrizio Romano states that despite all the talk of a possible interest from Etihad officials, there has been nothing majorly advanced in the direction of the Premier League club.

READ MORE: When PSG made a £63M offer for Kevin de Bruyne

READ MORE: Benjamin Mendy the secret behind Riyad Mahrez's goal vs PSG

Writing on his personal Twitter page on Thursday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano stated that despite recent rumours, Manchester City have never been in 'advanced talks' for the Germany international.

However, from the viewpoint of Robin Gosens, the dream of a move to the English top-flight is not completely over, as Romano relays information from journalist Leah Smith.

Smith has reported unconfirmed information that Robin Gosens is 'close' to joining Leicester City in the summer, with terms 'apparently agreed'. Given the talents of the full-back, the fee represents great value, with Smith understanding that it could be in region of around £20 million.

READ MORE: Inside the Man City dressing room at half-time at the Parc des Princes

READ MORE: Revealing the reaction of the City players to PSG victory

For Manchester City, their search of a new left-back this summer will almost certainly continue despite the reported switch of Gosens to Leicester. A number of names continue to be linked with the Etihad Stadium, including Sporting's Nuno Mendes.

However, in the case of Mendes, there is a feeling in some corners that Manchester City would be more open to sending the teenager back on loan to Portugal for next season, in order to continue his impressive rate of development on the continent.

One name who may just spring up in the next few weeks is Valencia's Jose Gaya, with reports from Spain suggesting that the La Liga club may be open to selling the defender in the upcoming summer window in an attempt to salvage major finances.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra