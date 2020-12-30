Fabrizio Romano provides update on Man City transfer plans ahead January window

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided Manchester City fans with the very latest on the club's plans as we approach the January transfer window, with one key motive at the forefront of officials' focus at the moment.
Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided Manchester City fans with the very latest on the club's plans as we approach the January transfer window, with one key motive at the forefront of officials' focus at the moment.

There had been some whispers in recent weeks about City having some intention of signing a new left-back in the upcoming winter market, if such a deal would become possible for the club. Although such a transfer seems very unlikely at this stage, several names are floating about with David Alaba and Renan Lodi being the key names to keep an eye on.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Here We Go Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has provided updates on Manchester City's intentions as we edge closer to the 2021 January window.

The first piece of information brought to our attention is that, at the moment, Manchester City are planning more in regards to doing 'something big' next summer, and not right now or in the January market. Whether this means a big name transfer, or simply the large majority of their business, remains to be seen.

In terms of the current intentions of the club, Fabrizio Romano reminds us of the fact that Manchester City are continuing to work on extending Kevin De Bruyne's contract, and immediately after, will turn their attentions to renewing the deal of Raheem Sterling. Following renewal of Pep Guardiola for the next two years, Manchester City's key plan is to keep hold of their best players.

There's sure to be plenty of talk and whispers throughout January about the window itself, or possibly even City putting plans together for the summer, but what appears to be the key motive to keep an eye out for is contract extensions.

Following the renewal of Kevin De Bruyne, there is a feeling in some corners that Raheem Sterling may then be followed by the contract renewals of the likes of Gabriel Jesus, John Stones, Phil Foden, and possibly additional players in the defensive positions considering their form during the campaign so far.

