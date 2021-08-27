August 27, 2021
Fabrizio Romano Provides Update on Potential Man City Departures Amid Cristiano Ronaldo Links

Manchester City are looking to trim their existing squad as they step up their interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus this summer, according to reports.
The Premier League champions have emerged as the leading candidates to sign the 36-year-old ahead of the transfer deadline next week after failing in their long-drawn pursuit of Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane.

It has emerged that City have a 'total agreement' in place to sign the Portugal international, who has made his desire to leave by informing his current side that would like to not be involved in Juventus' matchday squad against Empoli on Saturday to try and seal a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Additionally, it was stated that the ex-Manchester United star will bid farewell to his current teammates in Turin on Friday after having already emptied his locker at the club, with Juventus expected to accept a official bid worth €30 million from City for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, City are working to sanction the sales of a few key stars before proceeding with their pursuit of Ronaldo, who wants to leave Juventus before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Raheem Sterling has been touted as a candidate whose exit is being discussed by the club, as the England international would be allowed to leave for the right price despite netting in City's 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City at the weekend,

City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to keep hold of Gabriel Jesus, who has been the Old Lady's top transfer target this summer. It was even suggested that Juventus would be highly interested in brokering an exchange deal for Ronaldo that would see Jesus head the other way.

An agreement is now in place between Ronaldo and City over a huge contract in the east side of Manchester, but the Etihad hierarchy will need to present an offer upwards of €25 million to convince Juventus to part way with the veteran striker, as was discussed in a conference call between the club and Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes on Thursday evening.

It was reported recently that though Juventus are demanding a fee in the region of €28-30 million for Ronaldo, City initially had no desire to offer a transfer sum for the 36-year-old, who is entering the final year of his contract in Turin.

Moreover, it was mentioned that discussions were held between Mendes and the Juventus board on Thursday morning to assess the chances of a potential deal with City, who have offered two-year contract worth €14-15 million per season to the former Real Madrid talisman.

