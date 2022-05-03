Fabrizio Romano Reveals Arsenal Are 'Really Keen' To Sign Manchester City Star

Despite his recent up-turn in form for Manchester City, it has been reiterated that the 'expectation' remains that Gabriel Jesus will leave Pep Guardiola's side at the end of the season, according to a new report.

It was initially revealed by journalist Matteo Moretto that Manchester City were willing to sanction a sale for Gabriel Jesus in the upcoming summer, with less than 18 months left on the versatile forward’s current contract.

In addition, journalist Jorge Nicola put forth an interesting revelation by stating that the former Palmeiras man was in ‘very advanced’ talks with Arsenal, with an agreement claimed to be the final hurdle before a move was confirmed.

David Ornstein of the Athletic has also disclosed that while both clubs were still yet to have a dialogue about the potential switch, the player’s representatives and the Gunners’ technical director Edu Gaspar had been in ‘talks’ for months.

With all the speculation up until this point implying that a transfer is imminent, there has been an additional update that adds to the possibility of Jesus being set to bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium in favour of a move to the Emirates.

Several fans have been sceptical about whether Pep Guardiola’s side will actually let Jesus go in the upcoming summer, considering the talented forward has managed to rediscover his best form lately, scoring six goals in his last three outings.

However, it seems as if Gabriel Jesus’ plan remains to leave on a high by contributing to Manchester City’s end-of-season success before reuniting with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal for a much more significant role in the side.

