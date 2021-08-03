Fabrizio Romano Reveals Man City Have Contract and Medical Examinations Scheduled For Arrival of £100M Premier League Star

As Manchester City’s pursuit of Jack Grealish begins to accelerate, more and more signs have begun to point towards the Aston Villa star joining the Premier League champions.

In the past few days, news has emerged that Manchester City have submitted an official bid of £100 million to Aston Villa for their star man and club captain.

On top of that, the Etihad club are said to be matching the wages on offer by Aston Villa for Jack Grealish’s proposed new deal - meaning the decision is seemingly being left up to the player as to whether he plays Champions League football next season or not.

To elaborate on the current news surrounding the England and Aston Villa talisman, everyone’s favourite transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City remain 'optimistic' about a deal for Jack Grealish.

Furthermore, it is revealed that the Premier League champions have already prepared a contract and scheduled medical examinations, in case the 24-year-old’s signatures arrive 'in the next hours'.

Shedding some light on Jack Grealish’s personal point of view, Transfer Checker have pointed out that the midfielder’s future is entirely in his own hands now, while Manchester City have already agreed a deal for him.

As a result of Manchester City's remarkable £100 million opening offer, Jack Grealish would become England’s most expensive player ever, and one of the Premier League's highest earners - if reports are to be believed.

On the other hand, Grealish still has the option of signing a similarly structured contract that his current employers Aston Villa have put down on the table, and see his career out at his boyhood club.

Transfer Checker go on to say that all signs point to Jack Grealish leaving the familiar confines of Villa park for the Etihad Stadium. However, at this point, only the player is responsible for what happens next in this dramatic saga.

There tends to be no smoke without fire in these situations, however it needs to be reiterated that it could be a painful decision for the young star to leave the club he has played for since he was six-years-old.

