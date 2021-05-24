Fabrizio Romano Reveals Man City Want To 'Open Talks As Soon As Possible' For Harry Kane

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester City want to open talks with Tottenham for Harry Kane 'as soon as possible', with the Englishman showing a desire to leave his current club.

The 27 year-old striker reiterated a desire to leave Tottenham early last week, and since then the rumours concerning his future have not stopped coming, with one club seemingly emerging as the leading contender for his signature.

That club is Manchester City, who will almost certainly be in the market for a new striker this summer, following the departure of Sergio Aguero upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

With the legendary Argentine forward heading to Barcelona this summer, Manchester City will need to replace his remarkable goal tally over the last decade with a figure who can hit the ground running right from the very off.

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane to Man City for £100M+ labelled 'real possibility'

According to the information of transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, writing in his latest column on CBS Sports this week, Manchester City want to 'open talks as soon as possible' with Tottenham for Harry Kane.

Given the interest from Manchester City, and their desire to open talks in the very near future with the London club, Romano states that they are the 'most interested club' and the 'favourites' to sign the England international.

The Italian journalist has reaffirmed that Kane remains Manchester City's 'first target' as we approach the summer transfer window, and it is also claimed that the player himself would like the destination of the Etihad Stadium.

However, and unsurprisingly so, as of today Tottenham are resisting the interest from their Premier League rivals.

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's teary response when discussing Sergio Aguero

Other than a new centre-forward in the upcoming summer transfer window, Manchester City are also reportedly looking into the possibility of strengthening in two other major positions in their line-up.

A left-back remains a possibility, however the chances of that seem to rely on the ability to offload Benjamin Mendy, while a defensive midfielder to replace Fernandinho at the end of the 2021/2022 season also looks to be of some interest to Etihad officials.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra