Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City 'Closing In' on Brazilian Forward's Signature - Deal Said to Be in 'Final Stages'

Manchester City are nearing the completion of a deal for Atletico Minero's highly-rated youngster Savinho, as per a new update by Fabrizio Romano.

Over the years, the City Football Group (CFG) have established a reputation for spotting unearthed gems in Brazilian football, bringing them in and nurturing their talent to take them to the next level.

The signing of Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras at the start of 2017 was just the start of this process, with players such as Douglas Luiz, Diego Rosa, Yan Couto and Kayky having also made the move to the Etihad Stadium since.

The Premier League champions are closing to securing the arrival of one of Brazil’s brightest up-and-coming talents, with a latest revelation uncovering that they look set to wrap up a deal for yet another highly-rated wonderkid.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are ‘closing in’ on a swoop for Atletico Mineiro forward Savinho, with an official bid understood to be have been made earlier this week

It has further been mentioned that the deal for the 17-year-old forward is in the ‘final stages’, with a €6.5 million fee plus add-ons and a sell-on clause looking likely to be agreed between both clubs.

It has also been stated that the paperwork is said to be prepared soon and medical tests prior to an official announcement are also understood to have been booked.

A recent update by Fabrizio Romano suggested that once the deal for the prodigious Brazilian went over the line, PSV would be interested in taking him on loan, as it is unlikely that Savinho will be drafted into Pep Guardiola's side straightway.

Manchester City will certainly be rubbing their hands at the prospect of signing Savinho, who etched his name into the history books by becoming the youngest player to represent his side in the Brazilian top-flight at just 16 years and five months of age in 2021.

