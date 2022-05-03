Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City Scouting Spain International With €60M Release Clause

It has been revealed that Manchester City are 'scouting' Villarreal central defender Pau Torres, who reportedly has a release clause between €55 million and €60 million in his current contract.

Pau Torres is certainly one player who has been linked repeatedly with a move to Manchester City over the years.

Only in March, Fabrizio Romano had revealed that the highly-rated centre-back had been on Manchester City’s transfer wish list ‘a year ago’, as they faced stiff competition from rivals Manchester United for his signature.

Furthermore, it had been reported as recently as April that the Premier League champions had ‘contacted’ the Spanish international’s agent, but had not made a formal offer, with the player having ‘received interest’ from both Manchester clubs.

An update has been put forth by Romano once again that indicates that the 25-year old has remained on the Sky Blues’ radar as a transfer target.

In addition, the futures of every Manchester City centre-back option seems to be secure, with John Stones and Ruben Dias extending their contracts until 2026 and 2027 respectively last summer and Nathan Ake joining the club just last season.

While Aymeric Laporte was constantly speculated with a return to Spain last term after being displaced by John Stones in the starting XI, the Spaniard has become Pep Guardiola’s go-to defensive option again which makes his departure seem highly unlikely at this present moment.

Keeping all these factors into consideration, it would be a surprise to see Manchester City go big to secure the services of Pau Torres next summer.

