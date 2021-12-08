Fabrizio Romano Reveals Man City Sending Scouts to Monitor Performances of Bundesliga Talent

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester City have their eye on RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, speaking during the latest edition of the 'Here We Go' podcast.

While there has been plenty of talk surrounding Manchester City and the potential pursuit of a new striker in the coming months, the latest information states that the club have identified Spanish international Dani Olmo as another transfer target.

This is according to the information of Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has stated on the latest edition of the 'Here We Go' podcast that Manchester City have been sending scouts to take a look at one of Spanish football's finest talents.

However, it is explicitly stated that negotiations are yet to kick into gear between the Premier League champions and the Bundesliga outfit, with the interest from the part of the Etihad club merely being at a monitoring stage.

Strongly linked with a move to fallen giants Barcelona, as well as Manchester City's closest rivals Manchester United, Dani Olmo is right at the top of a list of European heavyweights' transfer plans for the coming months.

While Manchester City fans may scoff at the speculation, especially considering the plethora of attacking midfielders that the club already have at their disposal, the La Masia graduate's incredible versatility makes him an instant Pep Guardiola favourite on paper.

Olmo's sublime display as a false nine in Spain's nail-biting defeat to Italy at Euro 2020 in particular, is one that could well make him an interesting back-up option, if the Sky Blues' chase for a natural target man in either Erling Haaland or Dusan Vlahovic falls through.

However, with Jack Grealish breaking a British transfer record as well as Bernardo Silva emerging as the best midfielder in Europe at present, City will have a traditional number nine firmly on their minds, especially after the mission to sign Harry Kane last summer was deemed impossible.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra