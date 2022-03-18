Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City Set to Announce Signing of Brazilian Forward

Manchester City are set to announce the signing of Atletico Mineiro sensation Savinho for a fee worth €6.5 million and further add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano.

City Football Group have been believed to have completed a deal for 17-year-old Atlético Mineiro forward Savinho for a reported fee of €6.5 million in recent weeks - with a further €6 million in performance-related bonuses - after the teenager's emergence as one of the most exciting prospects in South America.

The fee could reportedly be subject to a rise owing to certain pre-established clauses by which the Brazilian outfit will receive a percentage, with ESTAC Troyes, Girona and Lommel SK previously touted as potential destinations for the Brazilian attacker.

Savinho 1

It was confirmed last week that Manchester City have struck an agreement to sign the young forward for a fee worth €6.5m (plus add-ons and sell-on fees).

Savinho 4

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Manchester City are set to announce the signing of Savinho from Atletico Mineiro after completing paperwork for a deal on Friday.

Savinho 5

It was revealed in February that Manchester City were leading the race to sign Savinho - also known as Sávio - who was also being eyed by the likes of Arsenal and the Red Bull Group.

Savinho became the youngest-ever player to have represented his current club in the Brazilian top-flight at just 16 years and five months of age in 2021.

Following Gabriel Jesus and Kayky, the teenager could be given a pathway into the Manchester City first-team under Pep Guardiola in the years to come.

imago1007498189h
