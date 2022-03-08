Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City Tipping Real Madrid's Offer for Erling Haaland - Barcelona's Strategy to Sign Borussia Dortmund Forward Disclosed

Manchester City are currently edging Real Madrid's financial offer for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland ahead of a potential exit from the Signal Iduna Park for the striker this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Sky Blues are widely believed to be prepared to enter the market and add a world-class striker to their ranks to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club and their failed pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane last summer.

Manchester City are set to go head-to-head with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the chase for Erling Haaland at the end of the season, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund when his £64 million release clause gets activated at the end of the campaign.

It was reported earlier this week that Haaland's decision on his next destination will be based on personal choice and the leading contenders in the race - believed to be Manchester City and Real Madrid - expect to learn about the forward's decision in the weeks to follow.

As reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are topping Real Madrid's financial offer for the Norway international as things stand, though Real Madrid are working to try and broker moves for Haaland as well as Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking on the latest episode of the 'Here We Go' podcast, Romano said: "Manchester City are prepared to offer a lot of money (for Haaland), so on a financial point, the best proposal will probably be from Manchester City.

"But Real Madrid are also prepared to offer a lot of money to Erling Haaland too - not on the same level (as Manchester City), from what I'm told.

"Real Madrid want to invest a lot of money in Kylian Mbappe, which is why they have to be careful with Erling Haaland. Madrid are working on both Mbappe and Haaland.

"At the moment, Manchester City and Real Madrid have big economic proposals for Erling Haaland. As for Barcelona, they are trying to change the situation, which is why (Barcelona president) Joan Laporta is careful when he is speaking in public about Erling Haaland."

It was reported recently that while Erling Haaland remains a 'primary target' for Manchester City, the Premier League champions are ready to explore other options should talks drag on beyond the timescale which has been indicated by the youngster's representatives at present.

On Real Madrid's stance on a potential swoop for Haaland whilst aiming to secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer, it has been mentioned that the La Liga giants would indeed prefer the former to stay put at Dortmund for another season and head to Spain in 2023.

Moreover, while PSG have been credited with an interest in signing Haaland and have the financial acumen to complete a deal, a move to France is not understood to be the striker's priority as things stand, which could make it a two-horse race between Manchester City and Real Madrid for his services.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra