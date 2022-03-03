Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Reveals THREE Strikers Manchester City Will Try To Sign This Summer

A shortlist of three names in the striker department are all possible options for Manchester City this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the Premier League Champions preparing to renew their search for Sergio Aguero's successor.

Despite securing the signature of River Plate rising star Julian Alvarez during the January transfer window, Manchester City are expected to return to the transfer market for a centre-forward this summer.

After bidding farewell to all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero in May, the Blues failed to replace the Argentine - who moved to Barcelona on a free transfer, before being forced to retire in December due to a heart condition. 

It has since come to light that the Blues made four attempts to sign England and Tottenham captain Harry Kane during the summer, with City having seen a bid of €150 million plus an additional €10 million in add-ons turned down, according to Fabrizio Romano

The Italian journalist has claimed that the current Premier League Champions could look to "try" and sign one of two Bundesliga superstars this summer, but that the Blues remain "in love" with Harry Kane, despite the 28 year-old's largely underwhelming Premier League campaign. 

Speaking in an interview with FIVE, Romano said, “They (Manchester City) are in love with (Harry) Kane, they are in love with Kane. Pep Guardiola is more than in love with Kane. Last summer, they were obsessed with Kane." 

The England international will have 24 months left on his current Spurs contract come the end of the season, and despite links with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Fabrizio Romano believes that Manchester City could "try" to sign Kane again.

Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are two alternatives, according to Romano, as he said that Manchester City will '100%' move for a centre-forward this summer.  "100% they (Manchester City) will go for a central striker, they need a central striker," Romano told FIVE.

Manchester City are set to face fierce competition for Erling Haaland's signature, with Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona both interested in signing the Norwegian, who is widely understood to have a €65 million release. 

Meanwhile Lewandowski, who worked under Pep Guardiola during the Catalan's time at Bayern Munich, could look to leave the German Champions this summer, despite being contracted until 2023.

