Fabrizio Romano Reveals When Man City Fans Could Receive Updates on Jack Grealish Transfer Situation

Fabrizio Romano has told Manchester City fans when they could receive fresh updates on the transfer situation surrounding Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish this summer.

The 25 year-old England international has been linked with a move to the Premier League champions for several months now, and following the conclusion of the European Championships, there had been an expectation that talks would intensify.

However, over a week since the end of the tournament, and there have been little to no major updates on the future of the midfield star, with Grealish known to be away on holiday following his involvement at the Euros.

This week, Fabrizio Romano has informed Manchester City fans of when they could expect fresh updates on the situation surrounding Grealish, as some supporters on social media begin to get restless over the lack of activity at the club.

Speaking live on his official Twitch channel, Fabrizio Romano has told Manchester City fans to expect some new updates on Jack Grealish in the coming days.

Romano explained when asked for news on the future of the Aston Villa captain, "It will take some days, we'll have some Grealish updates. Let's see, maybe in the next days I will give you something..."

The latest reliable information surrounding the future of Grealish came via the Athletic, who stated that Jack Grealish’s wishes are 'not yet known', though the 'lure' of Champions League football is believed to be 'weighing heavily on his mind'.

Elsewhere, Manchester City are continuing their sales of fringe players and City Football Group talents, as club officials look to secure the required funding for their pursuits of Tottenham's Harry Kane and the aforementioned Grealish.

It is understood that those in and around the club believe it will take a fee beyond £175 million to secure the signing of both men, however it cannot be ruled out that Manchester City may have to exceed the £200 million barrier.

