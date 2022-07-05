Skip to main content

Report: 'Here We Go'- Fabrizio Romano Says Romeo Lavia's Transfer To Southampton Is Done

Romeo Lavia's proposed transfer to Southampton from Manchester City has been finalised, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old has been linked with a move to the Saint Mary's over the last month, following City's pursuit and signing of Kalvin Phillips. 

Lavia is highly thought of in City's academy and was one of their under-23's squad star players. However, the Belgian never looked close to breaking into the first team.

Romeo Lavia

The midfielder only played twice for the first team last season, with his appearances coming in the FA and League Cup. Another defensive midfielder in Kalvin Phillips has now been added to City's ranks, meaning its unlikely Lavia will be gaining any Premier League minutes at City in the foreseeable future. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Southampton have been chasing the youngster over the past month and it now seems likely that a deal will be completed. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Lavia has successfully completed his medical with the Hampshire club and that a deal is now completed.  

Romano also states that City retain a £40million buy-back clause in the deal to take Lavia to the Saint Mary's. The clause is sizeable, but if Lavia explodes at Southampton it wouldn't be a surprise if the cityzens were to activate it a few years down the line. 

Lavia follows fellow Manchester City youngster Gavin Bazunu to Southampton, who was signed by the Saints in June. While City fans may be disappointed to lose two highly rated starlets, the club do retain the right to buy both players back, meaning its not out of the question that both youngsters could still end return to the club in the future. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1012645609h
News

Official: Five Manchester City Games To Be Broadcast In UK In August And September

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Pep Guardiola looks frustrated at his team during Champions League last-16 tie
News

Official: Manchester City Confirm Two Changes To Pep Guardiola's Backroom Staff

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set Asking Price For Nathan Ake Amid Chelsea Interest

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago
Neymar and Diego Rosa
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Diego Rosa Set To Sign For Portuguese Club Vizela On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
imago1011293884h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Move to Chelsea 'Very Nearly Done' From What Pundit Has Heard Regarding Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling

By Matt Skinner8 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Hope To Finalise The Signing Of Raheem Sterling Before The Weekend

By Dylan Mcbennett8 hours ago
Bernardo Silva for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Do Not Expect Bernardo Silva To Leave The Club This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett10 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated as United play Brentford
Transfer Rumours

Opinion: Could Manchester City Swoop Back In For Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo?

By Dylan Mcbennett10 hours ago