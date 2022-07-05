Report: 'Here We Go'- Fabrizio Romano Says Romeo Lavia's Transfer To Southampton Is Done

Romeo Lavia's proposed transfer to Southampton from Manchester City has been finalised, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old has been linked with a move to the Saint Mary's over the last month, following City's pursuit and signing of Kalvin Phillips.

Lavia is highly thought of in City's academy and was one of their under-23's squad star players. However, the Belgian never looked close to breaking into the first team.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The midfielder only played twice for the first team last season, with his appearances coming in the FA and League Cup. Another defensive midfielder in Kalvin Phillips has now been added to City's ranks, meaning its unlikely Lavia will be gaining any Premier League minutes at City in the foreseeable future.

Southampton have been chasing the youngster over the past month and it now seems likely that a deal will be completed. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Lavia has successfully completed his medical with the Hampshire club and that a deal is now completed.

Romano also states that City retain a £40million buy-back clause in the deal to take Lavia to the Saint Mary's. The clause is sizeable, but if Lavia explodes at Southampton it wouldn't be a surprise if the cityzens were to activate it a few years down the line.

Lavia follows fellow Manchester City youngster Gavin Bazunu to Southampton, who was signed by the Saints in June. While City fans may be disappointed to lose two highly rated starlets, the club do retain the right to buy both players back, meaning its not out of the question that both youngsters could still end return to the club in the future.

