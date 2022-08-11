Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Sergio Gomez Is Set To Join Manchester City

Manchester City have agreed a fee with Belgian club Anderlecht for left-back Sergio Gomez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

City have been linked with the Spanish full-back in recent weeks and it now appears a transfer is close to materialising between the Sky Blues and Anderlecht. It is believed that Gomez is one of two left-backs the club want to sign, with reports claiming The Cityzens want a more senior option alongside the Spaniard, who they view as a 'development talent'.

Gomez spent eight years in Barcelona's famed La Masia academy before moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2018. The youngster spent three years with the German club (with one of those years being spent on loan at Huesca) before joining Anderlecht last summer.

IMAGO / Belga

The 21-year-old has developed into a much stronger player while in Belgium and was arguably the best full-back in the league last season. The defender scored five goals and registered 12 assists in 34 games last campaign, representing a goal contribution every other game- a remarkable return when it is considered that he was playing in defence.

Gomez's performances last season have understandably drawn interest from other clubs in Europe, with Manchester City understood to be one of these teams, and it now appears a move to the Etihad is closer than ever.

Fabrizio Romano has given the proposed transfer the 'here we go' treatment as he revealed that the two clubs had reached a 'verbal agreement' for the Spaniard's transfer. His report states that the fee is expected to be higher than €10million and will be closer to the €15million mark.

Romano also says that Gomez could be loaned out to City Football Group club Girona, who compete in La Liga, should he not have a 'good chance' to be part of The Cityzens' first team this season.

With Gomez's transfer seemingly complete pending a medical, it will be interesting to see who City now pursue as the 'senior' left-back option. The club have been linked with Borna Sosa and Alex Grimaldo in recent weeks who would both fit the description but it remains to be seen whether the Sky Blues will move for either player.

