Fabrizio Romano Shares Key Update On Gabriel Jesus' Manchester City Future

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Gabriel Jesus is set to leave Manchester City, with the player eyeing a move to a club where he feels 'important' in the coming summer transfer window.

With Manchester City recently confirming the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, there remains a significant question mark around Gabriel Jesus’ future at the Etihad Stadium.

Amid links to Arsenal and several other top European clubs, the Norwegian’s arrival automatically means the Brazilian international will serve as a back-up striker next season - much like he has done for the majority of his Manchester City career.

While the versatile forward could consider fighting for a space out wide as he has for much of the current campaign, it is worth remembering that Pep Guardiola has shown a clear preference for the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling this term, which could force his hand to depart the club next summer.

With all factors pointing to Gabriel Jesus bidding the Premier League champions farewell in the upcoming summer, new details have emerged about the 25-year old's future, whose contract is also set to run out in 2023.

However, it has been stated that there has been ‘no negotiation’ between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta’s sides, as the former will only open discussions at the end of the season. On the other hand, it is also disclosed how clubs in Serie A, Ligue 1 and La Liga have ‘inquired’ about the three-time Premier League winner.

With the added factor of Julian Alvarez’s arrival from River Plate ahead of next season, as well as his willingness to make the cut for the Brazil squad heading to the Qatar World Cup later this year, Gabriel Jesus’ departure from Manchester City to greener pastures elsewhere looks imminent.

