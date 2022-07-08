Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Southampton Are Targeting Manchester City's Issa Kabore

Southampton are now leading the race to sign Manchester City youngster Issa Kabore, per Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old impressed last season while on loan at French side Troyes, attracting the interest of a host of clubs this window.

Kabore was signed from Belgian club KV Mechelen in 2020, but is yet to play a senior game for the cityzens. The 21-year-old was loaned back to Mechelen in his first season and subsequently sent out to Troyes last campaign.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Burkina Faso international was a key player for the French club last season, playing 31 times and registering two assists. His performances for the club has attracted the interest of Brentford, Nice and Nottingham Forest, to name a few.

It now appears another club has stepped into the race to sign the Burkinabé national. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Southampton are now leading the race to sign Kabore and have opened talks with City to sign the defender.

It is likely the Saints will have to pay a sizeable fee to secure the full back. Romano has reported that the cityzens have turned down a £17million bid from Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest for Kabore.

Should Kabore join Southampton he would be third City player to make move from Manchester to Hampshire. Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia have already made the switch, with the cityzens former Head of Youth Recruitment Joe Shields looking to use his links to bring young talent from City to the Saint Mary's.

