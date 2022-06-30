Report: 'Announced Soon'- Fabrizio Romano Says Stefan Ortega's Transfer To Manchester City Is Done

Stefan Ortega's impending transfer to Manchester City is all but done, according to Fabrizio Romano. Stefan has been linked with the sky blues over the last week as the club look to sign a new backup goalkeeper.

Ortega is expected to replace the outgoing Zack Steffen, who is close to joining Middlesbrough on loan. Steffen was City's number two over the last couple of seasons, but wants to leave the club in search of regular game-time ahead of America's World Cup campaign.

IMAGO / Eibner

Ortega has spent the last five years at Arminia Bielefeld, in his second spell at the club. The keeper is set to leave the club as a free agent, after opting to not renew his contract with the 2.Bundesliga club.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that his free transfer to City is due to be completed imminently. The Italian journalist states that the transfer will be 'announced soon', with Ortega signing a contract that will run till June 2025.

Romano also revealed that Zack Steffen's move away on loan is close to being completed, with 'Middlesbrough closing' on the American goalkeeper.

Steffen's desire to leave the club is understandable, given his standing in the USA's national team. The 27-year-old is currently America's starting goalkeeper and his prospects of cementing the spot before the World Cup won't be harmed by gaining more regular football.

Ortega seems like a solid replacement for Steffen. The German comes with good pedigree, having played regularly in the Bundesliga over the last two seasons. Picking the German up on a free seems like sensible business from City.

