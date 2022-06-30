Skip to main content
Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Transfer Update Concerning Three City Football Group Clubs

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a transfer update that affects three City Football Group Clubs. The football group currently own ten football clubs, with Manchester City being their crown jewel. 

While Manchester City are the biggest club in the organisation, there is still a  focus on the other clubs and their own transfer business. It appears today that Brazilian midfielder Metinho will be moving between two City Football Group clubs, while fellow Brazilian Savinho is set to sign for one. 

Savinho

Fabrizio Romano has reported that highly rated winger Savinho is set to sign for an unnamed City Group side, before being loaned out to Dutch side PSV. Aged just 18, the winger has already broke into Atletico Mineiro's first team, and has impressed enough in a limited number of appearances for the Brazilian side to be snapped up by the City Football Group. 

The second transfer for the football group impacts two of its clubs. Young midfielder Metinho is set to leave Troyes and join fellow City Group side Lommel SK. The move is expected to be completed shortly, with Romano reporting that his medical is scheduled for today. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Metinho was signed alongside Manchester City youngster Kayky last season and joined French club Troyes for a reported fee of €5million. However, since signing for the club the Brazilian is yet to make a senior appearance for the club and has only operated within their B team. 

A move to Lommel seems like a logical move, given the 19-year-olds lack of game-time in France. You'd expect the youngster is likely to be given more first team minutes in the Belgian second division.

Savinho joins the the football group highly rated after impressing at Atletico Mineiro. Whilst Romano doesn't state which City Group club he will be joining, it is very likely the Brazilian will end up at City if he is successful in his loan spell at PSV. 

