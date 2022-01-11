Family of Bayern Munich Superstar ‘Approached’ By Man City to Pull Off Sensational Deal

Manchester City are claimed to have ‘approached’ the family of Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman over a possible transfer in ‘recent months’, according to a new report from France.

If there is one position at Manchester City where Pep Guardiola is likely to have no cause for concern, it is certainly out wide.

Jack Grealish’s record-breaking transfer from Aston Villa last summer has been added to a roster already consisting of the likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez this season.

To add to that, Gabriel Jesus has found a new lease of life as a right-winger, moving away from his usual role as a striker, and with Cole Palmer’s well-documented rise, the Premier League champions have no shortage of wingers at their disposal.

However, as per a new report from French outlet L’Equipe, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City ‘made attempts’ to sign Bayern Munich wideman Kingsley Coman.

It has reported that Etihad officials had been joined by fellow Premier League side Chelsea in the race for the French international's signature.

The report further claims that Manchester City ‘approached’ Kingsley Coman’s family in ‘recent months’ - who are known to be in charge of the player’s various negotiations, to understand the ‘conditions’ to make the deal possible.

However, L'Equipe further reaffirm that the player is ‘expected’ to sign a contract extension with the Bundesliga heavyweights, and the renewal has ‘never felt so close’.

While there is no denying that Kingsley Coman has been in terrific touch this season, the question remains why Pep Guardiola’s side would dip into the market for a winger, despite their plethora of top-quality options.

In addition, the primary reason why this deal seems unlikely is because buying an established striker is at the top of Manchester City’s summer plans, before they even begin to consider any other potential areas on the pitch.

