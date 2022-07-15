Report: The Fee Manchester City Demanded From Chelsea For Nathan Ake Has Been Revealed

Chelsea's pursuit of Nathan Ake collapsed earlier today after the two sides failed to agree on a fee for the Dutchman. The defender had been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the last month, but it seems Chelsea's interest was to no avail.

The 27-year-old previously played for Chelsea between 2011 and 2017, before leaving to join Bournemouth. The Dutchman impressed in his time playing for the Cherries, prompting City to splash out £41million for him in 2020.

IMAGO / News Images

However, since joining the Sky Blues Ake has been primarily used as a rotation option. Despite never complaining about his lack of game-time, this is believed to be why the centre back was open to re-joining Chelsea, having agreed personal terms with the club.

But despite Ake's desire to join the London club, any potential transfer now appears to be dead in the water. The collapse of the transfer is believed to be due to the two clubs being unable to agree on a fee for the Netherlands international.

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports has reported that City held out for £50million for the defender, while Chelsea were unwilling to pay above £45million for the centre back.

Jacobs has also stated that City were unwilling to let Ake leave the club until they had found a replacement for the Dutchman, which led to Chelsea's patience wearing thin.

With Ake staying its safe to assume that City won't be looking to bring in any extra reinforcements at centre back. So it would be safe to rule out any potential moves for Josko Gvardiol, Pau Torres or Jules Kounde.

