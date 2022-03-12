Fernandinho Attracting Interest From Quartet of Brazilian Clubs Ahead of Manchester City Contract Renewal Talks

Manchester City skipper Fernandinho is being eyed by the likes of Flamingo and Atlético Mineiro ahead of a decision on the midfielder's future at the Etihad Stadium past the summer, according to a new report.

Officials at the Etihad Stadium will have a big decision on their hands as it remains to be seen what the future holds of Fernandinho in the east side of Manchester past the summer, with the Brazilian in the twilight of his playing career after enjoying a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City since 2013.

Fernandinho, 36, has struggled for consistent starts since the start of the campaign and has been restricted to 22 appearances across all competitions this season owing largely to the form and consistently displayed by Rodri in the middle of the park.

It was reported recently that there is a common belief within members of the Manchester City squad that Fernandinho has been unfairly treated in terms of game-time this season, as the veteran midfielder has himself been left 'bitterly disappointed' with the amount he has played since August.

According to the latest information of Ekrem Konur, while Manchester City want to extend Fernandinho's existing deal beyond 2022, the former Shakhtar Donetsk man's situation is being monitored by Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro, Corinthians and Botafogo over a possible return to Brazil in the summer for the midfielder.

The emergence of Rodri as the first-choice pick in the number six position at City has seen reports suggest that Fernandinho has not been entirely happy with being consistently overlooked for the Spain international, who had a slow start to life in Manchester following his move from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

The Etihad hierarchy will reportedly keep playing and coaching options on the table when talks begin with Fernandinho over his future at the Etihad Stadium beyond the ongoing season.

Moreover, the club will leave it up to the 36-year-old to decide whether he wants to continue playing for the five-time Premier League champions or instead take up a role within the City Football Group.

