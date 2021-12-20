Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Fernandinho Linked With January Transfer Away from Manchester City

    Uncertainty shrouds the Manchester City future of Fernandinho, following a new link concerning his possible next club on Monday.
    The Brazilian midfielder is a certified Manchester City legend, becoming one of the best defensive-midfielders in the world since his move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2013.

    The current club captain has taken up a bit-part role while Rodri has become the side’s first-choice number six, however Fernandinho has been a consummate professional and stepped up for the team when called upon.

    As per an update by journalist Ekrem Konur, Atletico Mineiro are said to be keeping a ‘close eye’ on the Brazilian’s ‘situation’ at Manchester City.

    It is claimed that if Fernandinho is tempted by a move away from the Premier League champions in during the January transfer window, the Brazilian giants will be on red-alert to swoop in for a move.

    Fernandinho signed a one-year extension to his City contract in June earlier this year, extending his stay at the club until the summer of 2022. However, the 37-year old has started a mere three games in the current campaign.

    Considering the seasoned veteran has gradually taken a backseat since Rodri's arrival in 2019, it would be safe to assume that the club icon has been fully accustomed to his role in the current set-up under Pep Guardiola.

    A move in January seems very unlikely, keeping in the mind that the Sky Blues are fighting on three fronts, and the new Omicron variant along with potential injuries remaining major risks to their ambitions.

    As a result, getting rid of a valuable squad player like the former-Shakhtar Donestsk man seems out of the question. The club will undoubtedly also want to give a glorious farewell to Fernandinho at the end of the season for his legendary status at the club.

    Fernandinho Linked With January Transfer Away from Manchester City

