Skip to main content

Fernandinho Ruled Out as Possible Transfer Target for Major Club Due to Age

A major player in South American football are now claimed to be 'not interested' in signing Manchester City captain Fernandinho at the end of the season, as they are instead assessing 'younger' players as potential transfer targets.

Ahead of Manchester City’s 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid in the second-leg of the Champions League quarter-final, Fernandinho stunned many by announcing his decision to bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium ahead of next season.

The veteran midfielder went on to state that his intention is geared towards making a return to Brazil as his ‘most important priority’ in the summer of 2022.

With a quartet of Brazilian sides speculated to be interested in signing the City legend, including one of the country’s most well-supported clubs in Corinthians, journalist Jorge Nicola claims to have contacted a club official to discover if there was any truth behind the speculation.

imago1011363989h

The Brazilian reporter discussed his findings on his official YouTube channel, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, stating that Corinthians are in fact ‘not interested’ in Fernandinho’s signature, due to the age factor.

imago1011286241h

With the likes of 33-year old marquee signings such as former Chelsea winger Willian and former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho already on their books, the club are said to be targeting ‘younger’ signings, unlike Manchester City's 36-year old.

Interestingly, it has been mentioned that the Manchester City skipper’s former club Athletico Paranaense, as well as Atletico Mineiro, are ‘favourites’ in the race to sign him in the upcoming summer.

imago1010476224h

While several additional updates are expected around Fernandinho’s future in the coming months, it has been reported that several Brazilian clubs are ‘quite excited’ about the possibility of signing him for free next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In February, Paul Hirst of the Times had reported that while the four-time Premier League champion’s ‘ultimate aim’ was to end his playing career in Brazil, the plan was not to make the return anytime ‘soon’.

In addition, a report by Sam Lee of the Athletic had stated that Fernandinho is still ‘bitterly disappointed’ when he does not get the chance to start for Pep Guardiola’s side - which highlights his motivation to continue operating at the elite level.

However, with Fernandinho instantly stating his desire to play regular football while elaborating on his plans for the future, it seems like it will be a Brazilian club other than Corinthians that will secure the services of the ageing, yet driven defensive midfielder.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011354276h
News

Pep Guardiola Confirms Desire to Manage International Team Following Manchester City Career

By Srinivas Sadhanand30 minutes ago
imago1011372910h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Centre-Back Attracting Interest from Bundesliga as Seven-Figure Clause Looms

By Srinivas Sadhanand9 hours ago
imago1011337833h
News

Jurgen Klopp Refuses to Label Manchester City as 'Enemies' in Strong Praise for Pep Guardiola's Side

By Srinivas Sadhanand10 hours ago
imago1011337284h
News

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp Share Opinions On Manchester City Fans Chanting During Hillsborough Minute's Silence

By Srinivas Sadhanand10 hours ago
imago1008258132h
News

Manchester City Owners Interested in Italian Club Takeover With Country Identified as Next European Step

By Srinivas Sadhanand11 hours ago
Steffen vs Liverpool Fa Cup SF
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Conversation With Manchester City Squad After Costly Zack Steffen Error Against Liverpool

By Srinivas Sadhanand15 hours ago
Pep vs Burnley Away
News

Pep Guardiola Pinpoints WHY Manchester City Lost FA Cup Semi-Final Despite 'Having Momentum' in Second-Half Against Liverpool

By Adam Booker16 hours ago
imago1011345413h
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool (FA Cup Semi-Final)

By Nathan AllenApr 16, 2022