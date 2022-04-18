Fernandinho Ruled Out as Possible Transfer Target for Major Club Due to Age

A major player in South American football are now claimed to be 'not interested' in signing Manchester City captain Fernandinho at the end of the season, as they are instead assessing 'younger' players as potential transfer targets.

Ahead of Manchester City’s 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid in the second-leg of the Champions League quarter-final, Fernandinho stunned many by announcing his decision to bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium ahead of next season.

The veteran midfielder went on to state that his intention is geared towards making a return to Brazil as his ‘most important priority’ in the summer of 2022.

With a quartet of Brazilian sides speculated to be interested in signing the City legend, including one of the country’s most well-supported clubs in Corinthians, journalist Jorge Nicola claims to have contacted a club official to discover if there was any truth behind the speculation.

While several additional updates are expected around Fernandinho’s future in the coming months, it has been reported that several Brazilian clubs are ‘quite excited’ about the possibility of signing him for free next season.

In February, Paul Hirst of the Times had reported that while the four-time Premier League champion’s ‘ultimate aim’ was to end his playing career in Brazil, the plan was not to make the return anytime ‘soon’.

In addition, a report by Sam Lee of the Athletic had stated that Fernandinho is still ‘bitterly disappointed’ when he does not get the chance to start for Pep Guardiola’s side - which highlights his motivation to continue operating at the elite level.

However, with Fernandinho instantly stating his desire to play regular football while elaborating on his plans for the future, it seems like it will be a Brazilian club other than Corinthians that will secure the services of the ageing, yet driven defensive midfielder.

