Fernandinho's agent opens up on players future, 'high possibility' left-back secures Bundesliga move - Man City Transfer Breakdown #7

Saturdays are notorious for being slow with regard to transfer news, with so much of the media coverage surrounding matchday action.

Couple that with Manchester City’s seemingly cautious approach to transfer dealings in the January window and we’ve got a slightly lighter breakdown for you today, but read on and we’ll run you through all the biggest stories from the last 24 hours nonetheless.

Fernandinho, Angeliño, and Timi Sobowale news is the order of the day...

Fernandinho contract situation still up in the air

[Rumour rating: 9]

It’s unfortunate to be opening on a sour note, as that is surely the only thing that Fernandinho’s potential departure from Manchester City could be seen as, but the quotes released from the Brazilian’s agent Giovanni Branchini are undoubtedly the biggest piece of City news that we’ve seen today.

The 35-year-old’s current deal at the Etihad is set to expire this coming summer, and judging by what his agent has said, it seems the Fernandinho camp could be on the lookout for a potential move when it does run out.

Whilst Branchini did mention the defensive midfielder’s ex-club Athletico by name, he by no means confirmed that Dinho is looking to leave Manchester in the coming window.

It’s for this reason that we’ve given this rumour such a high rating - Fernandinho probably is considering his options, and probably would move back to Brazil if the opportunity arose. It’s not quite a perfect rumour only due to the the source of the information.

Agents, eh - can you ever really trust them...?

Angelino likely to stay at RB Leipzig

[Rumour rating: 5.5]

This one could go one of many ways. Due to the nature of the agreement to take Angeliño to RB Leipzig on loan last summer, a deal which contained multiple clauses and requirements to be met and which wasn’t all disclosed to the public, speculation over what it would take to keep the Spaniard in Germany was always going to build as we approached this summer’s window.

As the rumour is coming directly from the Leipzig sporting director Markus Krösche, we’ve decided to make the likeliness of this rumour slightly higher than a 50/50 split - but there’s not too much we can comment on due to the complexity of the arrangement.

Damn you disclosure!

City Youth defender headed for the exit door

[Rumour rating: 6.5]

We round up today’s breakdown up with some youth news, as Manchester City centre back Timi Sobowale has been linked with a move to American side Real Salt Lake City, as well as English teams Crystal Palace, Millwall, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.

The 18-year-old is understood to be keen on a move Stateside, and with so much competition ahead of him in his role not just in the first team but in the other youth teams, we feel there’s a reasonable chance that this move could go ahead.

