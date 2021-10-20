Ferran Torres Eyed by European Giant as Potential Alternative Option to Erling Haaland - Man City Stance on Situation Revealed

A new report has indicated that the highly-regarded Manchester City star Ferran Torres is on the radar of La Liga giants Real Madrid, ahead of an upcoming transfer window.

Torres is one of the most highly-regarded young talents in European football owing to his pace, creativity and attacking intelligence, and since joining the reigning Premier League champions, he has frequently displayed immense ability.

Ferran Torres arrived at Manchester City in 2020 from Valencia for a fee in the region of €23 million, and has scored a total of 16 goals across 43 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Despite his evident talent, the young Spaniard has struggled for game time in the North-West - largely down to the plethora of top-class attackers available to Guardiola. Due to this, the 21-year-old may be seen as an attainable target by envious onlookers.

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, Ferran Torres is on ‘Florentino Perez’s list of options’ at Real Madrid, should they be unable to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next year.

The report notes that with Haaland likely to be targeted by many of Europe’s top sides, ‘there is every chance’ that Real Madrid will miss out on the Norwegian striker, and with this in mind, the Spanish giants have shortlisted ‘alternative options’ - namely Ferran Torres and Everton forward, Richarlison.

However, despite Torres’ lack of noted game-time, the report has relayed that Manchester City are ‘not considering’ selling Ferran Torres and are ‘very happy’ with the Spaniard’s performances in recent months.

Sport Witness have noted that Ferran Torres is currently valued at ‘around €50 million’, although as the Spanish international is under contract until the summer of 2025, Manchester City are under no pressure to sell.

Moreover, should City win the race to acquire Erling Haaland next year, it is possible that their stance on Torres potentially departing the club could change.

Although, as Raheem Sterling's future is currently uncertain, it would be understandable if the club were keen to keep Torres at the Etihad Stadium, should the former Liverpool forward leave the club.

