Ferran Torres set to complete Man City switch - Pep Guardiola convinced player with plans

Ferran Torres is set to complete a switch to Manchester City this summer, having been convinced by the plan of Pep Guardiola, according to SPORTBILD.

In recent days, much has been made of the Premier League side's pursuit of the 20-year-old Spanish winger, following reports suggesting the player and his representatives had already come to an agreement with Etihad officials. The latest understanding is that only a fee remains between the player and his completion of a move.

According to SPORTBILD in Germany, Ferran Torres will become a Manchester City player this summer, with the Premier League side having 'no problem' with his €35-40 million price tag.

It was reported that Borussia Dortmund had been 'closely observing' the youngster for a 'long time', however the player has been 'convinced by the plans' put forward by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The aforementioned price tag was too much for Dortmund, with the report claiming Torres is 'not dangerous enough' for the Bundesliga outfit.

The Valencia winger could become one of a number of signings this summer for Manchester City, with some sources suggesting the club could be looking to make as many as five new signings and be willing to reach a total spend of £300 million.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra