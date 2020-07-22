City Xtra
Ferran Torres set to complete Man City switch - Pep Guardiola convinced player with plans

Freddie Pye

Ferran Torres is set to complete a switch to Manchester City this summer, having been convinced by the plan of Pep Guardiola, according to SPORTBILD.

In recent days, much has been made of the Premier League side's pursuit of the 20-year-old Spanish winger, following reports suggesting the player and his representatives had already come to an agreement with Etihad officials. The latest understanding is that only a fee remains between the player and his completion of a move.

According to SPORTBILD in Germany, Ferran Torres will become a Manchester City player this summer, with the Premier League side having 'no problem' with his €35-40 million price tag. 

TORRES

It was reported that Borussia Dortmund had been 'closely observing' the youngster for a 'long time', however the player has been 'convinced by the plans' put forward by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The aforementioned price tag was too much for Dortmund, with the report claiming Torres is 'not dangerous enough' for the Bundesliga outfit.

The Valencia winger could become one of a number of signings this summer for Manchester City, with some sources suggesting the club could be looking to make as many as five new signings and be willing to reach a total spend of £300 million.

Five Things We Learned: Watford 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City bounced back from a terrible weekend by comfortably beating Watford at Vicarage Road.

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Watford 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City carried out a routine 4-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road tonight, in a game that may have huge consequences on the Hornets' survival chances.

Danny Lardner

Joao Cancelo at LB?! - Watford vs Manchester City (Team News)

Two Premier League games to go before Manchester City's crucial Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Today see's the Blues travel for the final time this season, with relegation threatened Watford the opposition this evening.

harryasiddall

Bundesliga side set €50m price tag for midfielder as Man City express interest

Borussia Mönchengladbach are prepared to sell Denis Zakaria (23) for €50 million, with Manchester City interested in the versatile Swiss midfielder.

markgough96

Confirmed Match Officials: Watford vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Micheal Oliver will take charge of his 264th top-flight game on Tuesday evening when Manchester City return to the capital to face relegation threatened and once again manager-less Watford.

Harry Winters

Man City 'make contact' with entourage of Man United forward - transfer fee already discussed

Man City are alleged to have made 'contact’ with Alexis Sanchez’s entourage to find out the conditions needed to take him away from Manchester United - who are ready to sell for €19.2M.

markgough96

Tommy Doyle & Phil Foden to start? - Predicted Team: Watford vs Man City (Premier League)

Following a disappointing performance at Wembley Stadium, Manchester City officially have just one competition left to play for this season. With European glory now City’s sole ambition, how will Pep use these last matches to prepare for Real Madrid.

aspears726

Man City believe top six side were the 'driving force' behind the 'hateful eight'

As the fall-out following Manchester City’s successful appeal to overturn a two-year Champions League ban continues, the Daily Mail has reported that officials at the club believe Arsenal were the club behind eight of the league’s twenty sides who wrote to the Swiss court back in March.

Harry Winters

Man City inform Napoli of intent for Kalidou Koulibaly - first signs of 'concrete interest' shown

Manchester City have shown their first signs of 'concrete interest' for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Premier League side prepared to bid €65 million for the Senegalese international, according to reports from Italy.

Freddie Pye

Man City could be willing to spend as much as £300 million on new signings this summer

Pep Guardiola's side may be willing to spend as much as £300 million on some much-needed new players this summer.

Nathan Allen