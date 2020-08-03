City Xtra
Ferran Torres to sign Man City contract on Tuesday - move to be completed in Barcelona

Freddie Pye

Valencia winger Ferran Torres is set to complete his switch to Manchester City on Tuesday, by signing his contract and completing the other remaining formalities in Barcelona, according to reports from Spain.

Various reports have suggested the fee being paid for the 20-year-old is set to be in the region of €22-25 million plus an additional €12 million in variables or add-ons. It is also claimed that some of these potential add-ons are very ambitious, such as Torres winning the Ballon D'Or award during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

According to ESPN, the deal should be completed on Tuesday in Barcelona - presumably as a result of the newly-reinstated quarantine restrictions in place for those travelling into the UK from Spain.

Manchester City fans can expect the announcement of the exciting winger on the same day, or shortly afterwards, with previous reports suggesting that both parties have exchanged documentation agreeing on the formal announcement of the transfer.

Arsenal and West Ham interested in Man City star - £20 million fee mentioned

With Manchester City beginning what's described as a 'clear out' this summer, England international John Stones has been linked with a reunion with David Moyes at West Ham.

harryasiddall

"Of course I would be sorry to lose him" - Napoli chairman speaks out on Man City target

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has admitted in a recent interview with DiMarzio that he'd be 'sorry to lose' Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

harryasiddall

Barcelona make Man City starlet a 'top transfer priority' - club still trying to agree a new contract

Barcelona have made Manchester City defender Eric Garcia a 'top transfer priority' this summer, with the club keen on a reunion with their former La Masia gradute.

harryasiddall

dan burcea

Burnout, Bans, and Tactics: What’s going on with Bernardo Silva?

Following on from an individual campaign that was always going to be hard to beat, we take a look at where exactly it has gone wrong for Bernardo Silva - in a season where he has struggled for form and failed to build on a 2019/20 campaign that saw a collection of five major honour with club and country.

Jack Walker

Man City have 'moved seriously' to sign La Liga centre-back - 'feasible' the club could look elsewhere

Manchester City have 'moved seriously' to sign highly rated Sevilla central defender Diego Carlos, however it is 'feasible' the club could look elsewhere with any sort of deal looking difficult.

harryasiddall

The Barcelona Stories Ramp Back Up - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #6

It was a slower day in Manchester City transfer news (as slow as it can be for Manchester City). The past few days it has been all about the new signings coming in to City. Today has been more about who could be leaving the Blues.

Adam Booker

Man City & Chelsea 'closely following' high-profile La Liga star - but could have to pay €120M

Premier League duo Manchester City and Chelsea are 'closely following' the future of Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez (25), with the player's release clause an eye-watering €120M, reports ESPN's Rodrigo Faez.

markgough96

Serie A side offer to make Man City midfielder one of the club's best-paid players

Serie A side Lazio have offered a three-year contract to departing Manchester City legend David Silva, reports MundoDeportivo.

markgough96

City Xtra Writers: The 2019/20 Season Review

With the 2019/20 Premier League campaign finally coming to a conclusion, Harry Winters asked a selection of our writers for their takes on what has been a strange season for the whole of football...

Harry Winters

Man City 'monitoring' whether Bayern Munich star signs new contract - Chelsea also interested

Manchester City and Chelsea are amongst a host of clubs monitoring whether Bayern Munich star David Alaba signs a new contract at the club.

harryasiddall