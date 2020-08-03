Ferran Torres to sign Man City contract on Tuesday - move to be completed in Barcelona

Valencia winger Ferran Torres is set to complete his switch to Manchester City on Tuesday, by signing his contract and completing the other remaining formalities in Barcelona, according to reports from Spain.

Various reports have suggested the fee being paid for the 20-year-old is set to be in the region of €22-25 million plus an additional €12 million in variables or add-ons. It is also claimed that some of these potential add-ons are very ambitious, such as Torres winning the Ballon D'Or award during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

According to ESPN, the deal should be completed on Tuesday in Barcelona - presumably as a result of the newly-reinstated quarantine restrictions in place for those travelling into the UK from Spain.

Manchester City fans can expect the announcement of the exciting winger on the same day, or shortly afterwards, with previous reports suggesting that both parties have exchanged documentation agreeing on the formal announcement of the transfer.

