Feyenoord 'Looking' to Sign Manchester City Defender on Loan - Club 'Hoping' to Complete Deal Before January Deadline

Feyenoord are eyeing a loan swoop for Manchester City and Netherlands defender Philippe Sandler as an emergency defensive signing, according to a report from Holland.

Ever since Philippe Sandler joined Manchester City from PEC Zwolle, he was billed to be the next big thing.

A youth graduate from Ajax’s fabled academy, the youngster’s fantastic footballing education was expected to bear fruit under Pep Guardiola, who has openly declared Dutch legend Johan Cruyff as his role model on several occasions.

However, making only a single appearance for the Sky Blues since his arrival, and experiencing failed loan spells at Anderlecht and Troyes - the 24-year old’s career has stagnated over the past few years.

With that being said, it is essential for the talented defender to get some playing time under his belt in order to reignite his progression.

According to a report by Voetbal International, as translated and relayed by Football Oranje, Feyenoord are understood to be ‘looking’ to sign Phillippe Sandler on loan.

The Dutch giants are said to be ‘hoping’ that they can complete a deal for the Manchester City man before deadline day on Monday.

Further details suggest that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has been in dire need of a defender and the potential signing of the highly-rated talent could ease his problems at the back, with deals for other transfer targets being ‘ruled out’.

Sandler’s versatility as a youngster is what set him apart from the rest, comfortable being deployed as both a centre-back as well as a defensive midfielder.

However, the Premier League champions have no cause for concern in both roles, with their defensive record being the best in England and Rodri emerging as the most in-form holding midfielder in Europe this season.

