Finances Available at Manchester City for Erling Haaland €200M Package Deal - Club Hold Key Champions League Belief About Borussia Dortmund Forward

Manchester City have the finances in place to close a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer and eye the Norwegian as a game-changing signing to win the Champions League, according to a new report.

Since the beginning of the month, a host of reports from England, Spain and Germany have deemed Manchester City to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the 21-year-old's release clause worth £63 million gets activated this summer.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it has been reported recently that the Premier League champions have a deal reaching £100 million in place to sign the striker ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

It emerged last week that Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge and agent Mino Raiola rejected an offer from Manchester City - including a weekly salary of €600,000 - for the Borussia Dortmund forward in mid-March.

It had further been claimed that while Haaland declined City's lucrative offer last week, he did not 'definitively' reject the approach made by the current Premier League leaders, as it remains to be seen where the youngster's future lies beyond the ongoing campaign.

Haaland's camp have reportedly commissioned data analysis to explore what the best route would be for the youngster in the immediate future, with the former Red Bull Salzburg man holding the belief that his next move will play a key role in his ambitions of being the best player in the world.

While Manchester City have a clear career plan in mind for the Norwegian, Haaland's camp are reportedly carrying out extensive due diligence on the striker's next step ahead of what is undoubtedly a huge impending decision for the Borussia Dortmund superstar's career.

Several figures in the Real Madrid boardroom have been led to believe that City are closing in on Haaland's signature and have made the better financial offer to secure the Norwegian's signature ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Though City are reportedly cautious about their chances of completing the signing of the young forward, reports in early March suggested that Haaland is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium imminently.

However, Borussia Dortmund head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl recently rubbished such claims by stating that there is not precise date or time for Haaland to make a decision on his future despite reports in recent weeks.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube