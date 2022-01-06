Fiorentina 'Desperate' to Sell Manchester City Target Dusan Vlahovic THIS MONTH - €70M Fee Targeted With English Club Making Contact

Dusan Vlahovic’s current situation at Fiorentina, as well as his agent’s demands that have reportedly made interested clubs ‘wary’, have been revealed via new information.

Dusan Vlahovic has been reported as the talk of the town amongst a host of European clubs, with Manchester City linked as a potential destination for the Serbian international in the upcoming summer transfer window.

With a report by Italian newspaper La Repubblica claiming that Pep Guardiola has identified the Serie A marksman as the ‘perfect striker’ for the present and future of City, a speculated move has remained a hot topic of conversation.

According to new information provided by journalist Tariq Panja this week, the current situation concerning Dusan Vlahovic is ‘very messy’, as the interested clubs are ‘wary’ of the demands set by the Serbian international’s agent.

An additional, and perhaps greater revelation from Tariq Panja is that an unnamed English club has spoke with the Italian side this week. Further details suggest that Fiorentina are ‘desperate’ to bid farewell to Dusan Vlahovic this month, as they have their eyes set on a €70 million plus fee.

Tariq Panja concluded by revealing that the club in question is in need of a ‘statement signing’ and considered ‘silly enough’ to bow down to the demands of the player’s agent, potentially leading to a ‘perfect fit’.

The concluding statement could potentially rule out Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola’s side have a reputation of being meticulous in how they handle such high-profile transfer dealings.

After all, the Premier League champions refused to pay over the odds for Tottenham striker Harry Kane last summer, despite their need for a number nine following Sergio Aguero’s exit from the club.

