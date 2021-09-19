Club ‘Worried’ About Losing €70M Striker Amid Growing Interest from Man City - Juventus and Tottenham Also Interested

Manchester City are set to renew their interest in signing Serie A star Dusan Vlahovic, and his current employers Fiorentina are reportedly 'worried' about a €70 million release clause embedded into his contract.

The latest reports to emerge from Europe reveal a growing concern amidst Fiorentina management regarding the future of Vlahovic, who has reportedly been identified as one of Manchester City’s transfer targets for the striker role in the coming months.

Vlahovic established himself as one of the hottest prospects in Europe after a 2020/21 season that saw him score 21 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.

The 21-year-old Serbian international's consistent performance drew interest from the biggest clubs in the top five European Leagues – including the aforementioned Premier League champions Manchester City, alongside Tottenham and Juventus.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola provides concerning injury update

READ MORE: Phil Foden provides dressing room insight on refereeing decisions

According to the latest information from Gazzetta Dello Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Fiorentina are skeptical about a €70 million release clause in Vlahovic’s contract.

The Serie A side feels that it is not enough to provide a ‘sufficient shield’ that will protect him from moving onto other clubs interested in signing the striker.

It was previously reported that Manchester City had Vlahovic on their list of alternative targets during the club’s unsuccessful pursuit of Harry Kane in the previous summer transfer window.

At the same time, Tottenham kept a close eye on the youngster while their top striker was linked to the defending Premier League champions.

The Florence-based side reportedly offered a €4 million deal to Vlahovic in a bid to make him extend his stay at the club for another three years. However, the player has not yet signed the contract.

READ MORE: Kayky's first words as a Man City player upon arrival in Manchester

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on striker excuse amid Man City struggles

The reports further claim that Fiorentina chief Rocco Commisso has decided to stay in Italy, in an attempt to convince the Serbian striker to finalise a new deal, and revise his release clause before the international break.

The club wants Vlahovic to sign on the dotted line by December 31st and close the negotiations before entering the final year of his contract.

Although Manchester City were interested in the striker, they never submitted an official bid in the last transfer window. Given that Pep Guardiola’s side is once again going to play without a striker this season, they are now reportedly set to return for Vlahovic next summer.

It's worth noting that the Premier League sides have an advantage over Juventus as Commisso is reluctant to sell their star to Serie A rivals.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra