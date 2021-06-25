First Signing Of The Summer 'Close To Completion,' Pep Guardiola 'Desperate' For His Signature - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #15

A week which started with a £100 million bid has seemingly ended with a different £100 million bid, as Aston Villa's Jack Grealish dominated the latest 24 hours of transfer talk.

Thursday’s edition of the City Xtra transfer round-up reported that Manchester City’s interest in Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was 'growing.'

But in a whirlwind 24 hours, the Blues’ interest led to reports of a potential imminent transfer from the Midlands to Manchester.

In our latest edition, we have all the major stories - report by report - regarding a potential record breaking deal for Jack Grealish and an update on the future of Aymeric Laporte.

So strap in, it's a hefty one today...

Arrivals

Pep Guardiola “desperate” for Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 6/10

Duncan Wright of the Sun kicked off proceedings on Thursday night, as he reported that Grealish’s camp; “believe they have got the green light for him to leave Aston Villa.”

The exclusive report went to describe Pep Guardiola as “desperate” to sign the midfielder, and that Manchester City are willing to break the current British transfer-record for his signature.

Pep Guardiola's admiration of Jack Grealish is no secret and coupled with the numerous reports on Friday, this exclusive report is clearly somewhat reliable.

TalkSport say deal is 'close to completion' - Rumour Rating 4/10

One of the earliest reports on Friday came from Jim White of TalkSport as he tweeted that a £100 million deal was “close to completion.”

TalkSport went on to report that a deal was “as good as done.” Despite Jim White's reliability when it comes to transfers, given the reports from numerous other journalists and outlets, it seems difficult to believe that this transfer is as 'close to completion' as the radio broadcasters were suggesting.

MailSport Exclusive - Rumour Rating: 4/10

Another one of the early reports came from a MailSport exclusive, which claimed that Manchester City will complete a £100 million deal for Jack Grealish after the European Championships.

The report claimed that talks between the two clubs progressed "rapidly" and that despite agreeing a record breaking deal with Villa, Manchester City still want to sign Harry Kane.

Similarly to TalkSport, although clear that Manchester City are eager to strike a deal, the general consensus is that the transfer is not as advanced as being reported.

Manchester Evening News - Rumour Rating: 8/10

The ever reliable Simon Bajkowski has also reported that there was “growing confidence” that the Villa captain will be playing under Pep Guardiola next season, but that the two clubs were not at the “done deal stage.”

The MEN journalist is often reliably informed, and given suggestions that a player would need to leave before Manchester City could sign Jack Grealish, it would make sense that any negotiations were not at the "done deal stage."

Club 'decline to comment' - Rumour Rating: 6/10

The famous saying is that silence is deafening and could that be the case in this instance, as Rob Dawson reported that Manchester City had "so far declined to comment" in regards to having brokered a potential deal with Aston Villa.

The ESPN correspondent further reported that the Blues were "close" to reaching an agreement and are ready to pay around £100 million for the 25 year-old.

Manchester City 'preparing bid' for Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating 7/10

David Ornstein and Gregg Evans of the Athletic reported that Manchester City were preparing a bid for the 25 year-old and that only a fee in the region of £100 million would stand a chance of being accepted.

The Athletic's report goes on to say that Villa are "determined" to keep Jack Grealish and that the Blues would "formalise their interest in due course."

Grealish's representatives 'remain confident' - Rumour Rating 6/10

Aston Villa correspondent for Birmingham Live, Ashley Preece, claimed that Jack Grealish’s representatives “remain confident” that the England international will get a big money move this summer.

However talks between the two Premier League clubs had “yet to happen" according to his report and Villa had a "burning desire" to build their squad around the in-demand club captain.

Player 'aware' of interest - Rumour Rating: 6/10

The Mirror report that despite being aware of interest from the Champions, Jack Grealish is focussed on international duty, and will not make any decisions regarding his future until after Euro 2020.

James Nursey also wrote that the Birmingham clubs owners "have no intention of rolling over" or selling Jack Grealish to Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

An improved contract for Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 5/10

Sky Sports threw a spanner in the works as they reported that Aston Villa had opened contract talks with Jack Grealish’s representatives around an improved contract.

Given that Villa do not need to sell, have shown intent in the transfer market thus far and have Grealish tied down to a long-term contract, it is understandable for Villa to be offering him an improved deal.

Although widespread reports from the 25 year-old's camp suggest he wants Champions League football and it is therefore difficult to see him signing an improved contract at his boyhood club, hence the low rumour rating.

Departures

Aymeric Laporte - Rumor Rating: 5/10

Miquel Blazquez casted further doubt on the future of Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who is reportedly keen to return to Spain after falling behind Ruben Dias and John Stones during the latest title winning campaign.

Blazquez claims that Laporte "wants to leave" and would be "delighted" to sign for Barcelona - where the Frenchman would join his international centre-back partner Eric Garcia and former City striker Sergio Agüero.

