First Signing Of The Summer Imminent, Defender 'Puts Pressure' On Club Board Over Move Away - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #6

The European Championships and Copa America are both underway, but that hasn’t stopped the transfer rumour mill from turning, as Manchester City were still right at the centre of the news over the course of the past 24 hours.

As Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his Premier League title-winning squad ahead of the new campaign, Monday saw another member of his first-team set-up move to Barcelona, while Aymeric Laporte was again linked with a return to Spain.

It was also reported that events of the last few seasons will mean the Blues can no longer negotiate with a particular Italian heavyweight, while a certain goalkeeper may be on the brink of a return to the Etihad Stadium for a third season.

Here is everything that has happened on the transfer front over the past 24 hours, in the latest edition of the City Xtra Daily Transfer Round-Up…

Arrivals

Scott Carson - Rumour Rating: 9

Scott Carson, who made his Manchester City debut in an eventful victory over Newcastle in May, is expected to return, according to Simon Bajkowski at the Manchester Evening News.

The 35 year-old, who has become key to Pep Guardiola’s squad behind the scenes, was reported to be “aggrieved” in January when Derby County were blocking a proposed permanent move to Manchester - a decision which also “angered” Manchester City officials.

The veteran goalkeeper is however expected to now make a permanent move, after he was included on Derby County’s list of players released on Monday.

Scott Carson, who Pep Guardiola recently described as a “real leader,” is now excepted to sign for the club on a free transfer.

Nuno Mendes - Rumour Rating: 5

Sporting Lisbon are demanding a fee of €65 million for 18 year-old Nuno Mendes according to O Jogo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

The left-back, who has been heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City, would reportedly only be able to move after the start of Sporting's pre-season in July.

Though Manchester City may face competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid depending on how the full-back performs at the European Championships with Portugal.

Should the Blues make a move for Mendes, he will reportedly cost €65 million. Although Monday's report claims that Sporting would be willing to accept "performance goals" as part of the transfer fee.

Sergi Roberto / Ousmane Dembele - Rumour Rating: 2

Some more talk of Manchester City sending players to FC Barcelona this summer also brought about moves the other way - and it's the usual names that have been once again brought up by Catalan press.

According to the information of Esport3, Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly shown an interest in Barcelona duo Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembélé.

The news outlet then relay information from Gerard Romero of RAC1, who claimed that Pep Guardiola himself had made up to seven players available to the La Liga club during a meeting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and their director of football.

These seven players are claimed to include the likes of Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte or Raheem Sterling.

Let's just move on really... which should say it all.

Departures

Aymeric Laporte - Rumour Rating: 6.5

Sport Witness have relayed a report from Sport in Spain which claims that Aymeric Laporte is “putting pressure” on Manchester City to leave the club this summer.

The Spaniard, who had made 27 appearances for Manchester City during the 2020/21 campaign, is reportedly wanting to leave due to a lack of game time - something partly caused by the mesmeric form of Ruben Dias and John Stones.

The 27 year-old supposedly “wants to” join Barcelona. The Catalan club have already secured the signatures of Sergio Agüero and Eric Garcia and have been linked with several Manchester City stars.

According to the report, the central defender knows that a transfer back to La Liga will be “difficult, but not impossible” and the Frenchman is allegedly “putting pressure” on the club to agree to a transfer.

However, a slightly contrasting report from El Confidencial later on in the day suggested that Laporte's eyes were firmly set on a switch to Madrid - and that the Manchester City centre-back "doesn't care" which of Madrid's clubs he joins.

Silvia Tremoleda - Rumour Rating: 8

Although somewhat difficult to rate, Xavi Hernandez and Toni Juanmarti’s report that Barcelona are set to sign Manchester City’s first-team nutritionist, Silvia Tremoleda is seemingly believable.

The Catalonian was previously at the Spanish club, and has worked closely with Lionel Messi on a number of occasions.

The former triathlete and professional tennis player joined Manchester City when Pep Guardiola joined the club in the summer of 2016, but she is now expected to re-sign for Barcelona.

Aurelio De Laurentiis - Rumour Rating: 5

Another piece relayed by Sport Witness comes from Corriere dello Sport, who have reported that Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has decided that he will no longer enter into negotiations with Manchester City.

The transfer debacle regarding Kalidou Koulibaly last summer and the issues surrounding Jorginho talks even further back have reportedly led to a breakdown in relations between the two clubs, and apparently the Napoli owner “has decided not to negotiate with Man City anymore.”

Gabriel Jesus - Rumour Rating: 4

There was more information on the future of Gabriel Jesus and the views from Italy on the Brazilian forward on Monday afternoon.

According to the information of Gazzetta dello Sport, who are driving the large majority of the speculation surrounding this particular interest, Gabriel Jesus has emerged as Juventus manager Max Allegri’s ‘favourite’ to bolster the Old Lady’s attack, should Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club in the coming months.

As per the translation from Sport Witness, it is stated that everything would also depend on Manchester City, who would need to let Gabriel Jesus leave on a loan, as Juventus won’t be able to buy him outright such are the financial implications of a move.

It remains difficult to foresee a scenario where Gabriel Jesus leaves the club on an initial loan, such is the high-regard in which he is held among coaching staff, and his versatility in the City squad - despite his recent disappointing form.

While Manchester City remain relatively short in terms of attacking options, Gabriel Jesus will likely remain at the club, however plenty can still change this window.

Other

Fernandinho - Rumour Rating: 8

Monday afternoon also brought about some new information on the progress and status of contract talks with Manchester City's experienced club captain, Fernandinho.

According to information from Brazil, and specifically the relatively reliable Globo Esporte, Manchester City's 36 year-old veteran is expected to sign a new one-year contract extension at the Etihad Stadium 'in the next few days'.

This one gets a high rating, as there has been growing confidence that the former Shakhtar Donetsk man would extend his stay in Manchester beyond the end of this season, such is his importance on and off the pitch under Pep Guardiola.

Cole Palmer - Rumour Rating: N/A

Some official and confirmed news this evening as Manchester City's rising creative forward Cole Palmer put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at the club, keeping him in Sky Blue until at least 2026.

There is an understanding that Palmer will remain a firm part of Pep Guardiola's first-team plans from next season, and undergo a development plan similar to Phil Foden - who has certainly reaped the rewards.

According to the information of Simon Bajkowski at the Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola and Etihad officials denied Palmer a move to the Championship on loan, such is the high-regard in which he is held at the club.

