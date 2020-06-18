Flamengo reject €4 million bid from City Football Group for star midfielder

Flamengo have reportedly rejected a €4 million bid from the City Football Group for midfielder, Vinícius Souza, according to journalist Venê Casagrane.

It's unknown what club under the City Football Group umbrella Souza would have signed for, but the offer was rejected by request of Flamengo's current boss, Jorge Jesus.

Flamengo do now intend to extend Souza's contract, which expires in December next year. The midfielder, who only today turned 21, played a key role in all three trophies won by the club this season.

With City unlikely in the market for a defensive midfielder, it's probable that Souza would've moved to clubs such as Girona or New York City - who are also under the CFG's ownership.

