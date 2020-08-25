SI.com
Flight booked from Naples to Manchester - Kalidou Koulibaly will be on the plane

Freddie Pye

According to the latest reports from Italy, a flight has been booked from Naples to Manchester on September 5th which will see Kalidou Koulibaly as part of the travelling contingent.

It has been suggested that Manchester City will pursue the signing with stronger intent towards the back end of August, however following multiple complications in getting the deal across the line, it appears as though this has now been delayed until early September. Napoli's failure to secure their number one replacement target in Gabriel, and issues with an agreement over additional bonuses are thought to have caused this delay in proceedings.

According to Italian journalist Carlo Alvino, there is a private plane booked on September 5th from Naples to Manchester. It is claimed that Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly will be on this flight, along with teammate Faouzi Ghoulam. The former is thought to be heading for a move to Manchester City, while his defensive teammates is en route to complete a move to Wolves.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The completion of the move in early September is thought to be slightly later than the intended completion date from Manchester City's point of view; after sources close to the club had told City Xtra that the intention was to complete a deal in the final week of August. 

