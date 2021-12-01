Skip to main content
    December 1, 2021
    Former Ballon D'or Winner 'Contemplating' Man City Switch - Player Snubs Tottenham and Newcastle Options

    Real Madrid veteran and former Ballon D'Or winner Luka Modric is reportedly 'contemplating' a move to Manchester City, amid the possibility of leaving the Spanish side for free at the end of the season.
    Author:

    A recurrent theme in transfer speculation most years is for Manchester City to be linked with a Real Madrid midfielder.

    Most notable over the past decade or so has been Spain international Isco, and more recently, Germany star Toni Kroos.

    However, a more uncommon name has now emerged as a possible target - former Ballon D'or winner Luka Modric.

    The 36 year-old is now into the final year of his contract with Real Madrid, having signed for the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for a fee believed to be around £30 million. 

    Spanish media outlet SuperDeporte, as translated relayed by Sport Witness, claim that Luka Modric is assessing his options, amid a failure to agree to a new deal to extend his stay in Madrid.

    The Croatia international is said to be unhappy at only being offered a one-year extension by Real Madrid officials, and could now leave at the end of the season as a free agent.

    Read More

    Premier League sides Newcastle United, and Luka Modric's former employers Tottenham, are claimed to be interested, but the midfielder is said to view these options 'favourably'.

    Yet, Pep Guardiola's side are an option that Modric is 'contemplating', given Manchester City's obvious ability to continue to compete for trophies in all competitions. 

    A future move to a club within the City Football Group portfolio, such as New York City FC in the United States, is also a factor that reportedly appeals to the Croatian. 

    With 405 appearances to his name for Real Madrid, the report concludes that Modric is yet to decide on calling an end to his time at the club. If he was to leave, it's not clear if Manchester City would be interested.

    While Modric is a special talent, at his age, the Manchester City hierarchy may prefer to invest in a younger talent. Yet, the composure, vision and passing abilities of the 2018 Ballon D'or winner would certainly appeal to Guardiola,who could be convinced to offer the Croatian a route back to England.

