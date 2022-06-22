Former Manchester City Midfielder Steve McManaman Has His Say On Raheem Sterling Transfer Saga

Raheem Sterling is considering his future at Manchester City due to no guarantees over game time next season which has set up one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.

The England international has been integral under Pep Guardiola winning four Premier League titles in the last five seasons as well as winning a host of domestic trophies.

Sterling on international duty IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Last season he played 47 games in all competitions and managed to score 17 goals showing his goal scoring talents for the world to see hence why a number of European clubs have been put on red alert due to his availability.

Reportedly the most interested side is Chelsea however they are yet to put on offer on the table yet.

Steve McManaman who played for Manchester City between the years of 2003 and 2005 spoke about the situation, he said: "I think it’ll (Chelsea) be a good move for Raheem because he’s an excellent player.

"There is the fact that you’re letting one of your players go to a title rival, but Pep Guardiola might be happy for him to do that because he knows he’s going to keep Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish.

“Pep let Leroy Sane leave a couple of years ago and we all thought he was a really good player. They still continued to go on and win the league.

“You just have to trust Pep and what he wants to do, and what the player wants. If the player wants to play more games and tells the manager they want to leave, then that’s football now.”

Sterling against Wolves IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

If Sterling does leave will it be that big of a blow or will it be similar to when Sane left for Bayern?