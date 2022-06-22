Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Former Manchester City Midfielder Steve McManaman Has His Say On Raheem Sterling Transfer Saga

Raheem Sterling is considering his future at Manchester City due to no guarantees over game time next season which has set up one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.

The England international has been integral under Pep Guardiola winning four Premier League titles in the last five seasons as well as winning a host of domestic trophies.

Sterling

Sterling on international duty 

Last season he played 47 games in all competitions and managed to score 17 goals showing his goal scoring talents for the world to see hence why a number of European clubs have been put on red alert due to his availability.

Reportedly the most interested side is Chelsea however they are yet to put on offer on the table yet.

Steve McManaman who played for Manchester City between the years of 2003 and 2005 spoke about the situation, he said: "I think it’ll (Chelsea) be a good move for Raheem because he’s an excellent player. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"There is the fact that you’re letting one of your players go to a title rival, but Pep Guardiola might be happy for him to do that because he knows he’s going to keep Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish.

“Pep let Leroy Sane leave a couple of years ago and we all thought he was a really good player. They still continued to go on and win the league.

“You just have to trust Pep and what he wants to do, and what the player wants. If the player wants to play more games and tells the manager they want to leave, then that’s football now.”

Raheem Sterling

Sterling against Wolves

If Sterling does leave will it be that big of a blow or will it be similar to when Sane left for Bayern?

Gabriel Jesus shows love to Manchester City fans, is it goodbye?
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Gabriel Jesus Transfer To Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Phillips 1
Features/Opinions

Are Manchester City Done In The Window After Kalvin Phillips And Marc Cucurella?

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus to depart Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City And Arsenal Verbally Agree On A Fee For Gabriel Jesus

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Raheem Sterling Warming Up Vs PSG
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raheem Sterling Moves Closer To Chelsea, But A Liverpool Return Was His First Choice

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Sterling vs Norwich Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raheem Sterling Does Not Want To Run Down His Manchester City Contract

By Elliot Thompson6 hours ago
Trafford Cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Starlet James Trafford Agreed Contract Extension Before Bolton Loan Move

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago
Marc Cucurella for Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have Agreed Personal Terms With Brighton And Spain Defender Marc Cucurella

By Jake Mahon7 hours ago
Filip Stevanovic
News

Filip Stevanovic has returned to Manchester City Early From His Loan At SC Heerenveen

By Elliot Thompson8 hours ago