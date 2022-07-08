Skip to main content

Former Manchester City Striker Gabriel Jesus Scores Twice Arsenal Debut Against German Side Nurnberg

Former Manchester City man Gabriel Jesus has scored twice on his Arsenal debut against Nurnberg. This is the first game of Arsenal's pre-season tour. Jesus scored within 90 seconds of coming onto the pitch as a second-half substitute for the Gunners.

It is the first glimpse Arsenal fans have got of their new £45million man, and the first time Gabriel Jesus has been seen in another shirt outside of Manchester City for an English club.

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus scores on his Arsenal debut

Gabriel Jesus has scored for new club Arsenal on his debut. Jesus came on for the second half with Arsenal 2-0 down against German side Nurnberg, and scored within 90 seconds of coming on.

It was initially thought Jesus had netted a hat-trick, but the two goals he was involved in after his first have been put down as own-goals. A brilliant start, but it could have been even better.

Jesus has just scored again, making it 5-3 to Arsenal in the 75th minute of the game.

Manchester City fans will be happy their former player has hit the ground running for his new club, but will just hope his form at Arsenal never affects them directly.

Arsenal are currently beating Nurnberg 5-3, with 20 minutes of normal time still remaining.

Could Gabriel Jesus score again?

