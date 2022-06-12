Former Manchester City Winger Trevor Sinclair Doesn't Think Raheem Sterling Will Stay in The Premier League

Trevor Sinclair does not think that Raheem Sterling will move to a rival of Manchester City in the Premier League, and says his future looks like it will be abroad.

The former England international said on talkSPORT Breakfast that Antonio Conte or Thomas Tuchel won't be able to get a deal done for attacking midfielder Raheem Sterling in the summer transfer window.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Sinclair told talkSPORT: “I can’t see him going to a domestic rival now. Are Chelsea, are Tottenham domestic rivals? Yeah, they are.

“Chelsea will always be because of the finances and the model there. Tottenham I think with the manager in place are going to be a rival.

“He’ll have to go to a Champions League rival, which is Bayern Munich, Real Madrid. All the top teams will be interested in him.”

IMAGO / PA Images

The talkSPORT Pundit even added that a sensational return could be an option.

“I think Liverpool fans would have him back because they’ve seen what he’s won at Manchester City and the way that he’s conducted himself.

“Obviously it was not the greatest way to leave the football club and there was a lot of animosity between the club, the fans and Raheem.

“But whether Raheem goes back there? He might be a little bit scared by the way he was treated when he left.

“But I think Liverpool would have him.”

Trevor Sinclair in action for Manchester City v Arsenal, Manchester, 26 August 2006 Paul Mcfegan - IMAGO / Allstar

Sinclair thinks the situation with this potential transfer could be down to the player feeling undervalued by manager Pep Guardiola.

“I don’t think he’s valued enough off Pep if I’m being honest. He’s got something that you can’t coach – he’s got ridiculous pace.

“I think he’s proved time and time again that his character is sound. He’s a family man, he’s a role model and for me, he’s a world-class player.

“But for whatever reason, Pep doesn’t hold him in that high regard, where potentially he’ll let him go.

“He does miss chances, all top players miss chances, but he just gets back on the horse and goes again.”

Read More Manchester City Coverage: