France International Star at the 'Top' of Manchester City's Transfer Shortlist to Replace Fernandinho This Summer

AS Monaco and France international midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is reportedly at the 'top' of Manchester City's shortlist of defensive midfielders to replace the outgoing Fernandinho in the upcoming summer.

Reputable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano had recently revealed that Manchester City were ‘exploring’ the transfer market in order to line up a move for a central midfielder next summer, with the uncertainty around Fernandinho’s long-term future at the club.

Ahead of Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Atletico Madrid this week, the 36-year old confirmed that he plans not to extend his current deal, prioritising a potential return to Brazil ahead of next season.

As a result, the latest information has revealed that the reigning Premier League champions have already eyed a rightful successor to the throne of the Manchester City skipper, and could make a move this summer.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej This is according to a new report by Football Insider, who quote a club source that is claimed to have disclosed the fact that Manchester City have put AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni at the ‘top’ of their wish list of defensive midfielders to replace Fernandinho in the summer of 2022. IMAGO / PanoramiC Further details suggest that Pep Guardiola’s side are joined by other European heavyweights including Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea for the Frenchman’s signature ahead of next season. IMAGO / PanoramiC

This is not the first instance in which one of Europe’s most sought-after prospects has been speculated to make a switch to the English top-flight, with Manchester City and Liverpool previously reported to have ‘opened talks’ to complete his signing as far back as November last year.

However, the 22-year old did recently respond to the links about a potential move to the Etihad Stadium by emphasising that it is ‘not necessary’ to play for either Manchester City or Real Madrid in order to represent the French national team - which could mean he is willing to stay put at the Ligue 1 outfit for the time being.

Despite Rodri’s emergence as an able Fernandinho replacement this term, the coup of a more versatile asset like Aurelien Tchouameni could improve Manchester City’s midfield in multiple ways.

