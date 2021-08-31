French Club 'Focusing' on Loan Move for Man City Defender Ahead of Transfer Deadline

ES Troyes are eyeing a loan swoop for Manchester City defender Philippe Sandler, according to reports.

Sandler, who joined City from PEC Zwolle in 2018, is yet to make a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola's side.

The 24-year-old amassed 11 outings for Anderlecht on loan during the 2019/20 campaign, but has sought to play as much as possible after featuring for City in pre-season.

After emerging through the youth ranks at Ajax, Sandler is yet to truly burst onto the scene despite making five appearances for City's U-23 side last season.

According to Goal France via Get Football French News (GFFN), Troyes are 'focusing' on a loan move for the Dutch centre-half ahead of the transfer deadline on Tuesday August 31, with Sandler entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Sandler has admitted that he desires to get regular minutes under his belt this season, as he is yet to be feature for City despite having spent three years at the club.

After coming off the bench in City's 4-0 win over Barnsley in July, the defender said: "The target (this season) is to play as many games as possible, if it's here (at City) or somewhere else, I don't know," as quoted by Daniel Feliciano of Manchester Evening News.

"But,I just need to play as many games (as possible). I've been injured for a long time now, so I need to see where it is, but as long as I play.

"It's been a long time, so to be back playing with the guys is the best feeling, so I'm really happy."

