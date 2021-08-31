French Side Deemed 'Most Likely' Option for Man City Winger Ahead of Transfer Deadline

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts appears to be on the verge of leaving the club, as the transfer deadline ticks ever closer.

Patrick Roberts joined Manchester in 2015 from Fulham in a deal understood to be worth around £12m.

However, despite Roberts’ initial promise, it would be fair to surmise that his time in the North-West has been disappointing for both player and club.

Throughout his time in Manchester, Roberts has endured several loan moves away from the club. However, none of those moves have led to the player either forcing his way into the Manchester City side or securing a transfer away from the club.

With the midfielder failing to live up to expectations following his arrival at the club six years ago, it's perhaps in both Roberts’ and Manchester City’s interest for the two to part company.

As reported by Sky Sports News, the winger looks to be closing in on a departure from the club, and the source notes that Ligue 1 outfit ESTAC Troyes are “looking like the most likely destination.”

According to the latest information, Roberts is also of interest to a slew of football league sides, with Sky Sports News have noted the likes of Blackburn, Bournemouth, Swansea and Stoke are interested in signing the winger.

Roberts has just ten months remaining on his current deal, and with Manchester City understood to wish to rid themselves of the winger, it is plausible that the club may even allow the player to leave for a very low fee.

The 24-year-old has made just three senior appearances for the club – all as a substitute, and it would be fair to say that the move has not worked out as well as Roberts and Manchester City would have liked.

