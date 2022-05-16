Skip to main content

Midfielder Willing to Let Go of £6 Million in Unpaid Wages to Seal Summer Manchester City Move

Barcelona and the Netherlands midfielder, Frenkie de Jong could reportedly be 'willing' to 'waive' £6 million in ‘unpaid wages’ in order to make a move to Premier League giants, Manchester City in the coming summer transfer window.

Despite a flurry of reports linking Manchester City to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong in the summer, recent speculation has suggested that the Dutchman may be heading to cross-town rivals Manchester United next season.

With the Spanish juggernaut’s financial struggles widely claimed to be a reason why they consider the gifted midfielder as a sellable asset, it has also been mentioned that the opportunity to be reunited with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag could ultimately prove to be a major factor behind his switch to Old Trafford coming to fruition.

imago1011416303h

However, there could be a twist in the tale, as the 25-year old could still be heading to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City ahead of the new season.

imago1011416300h

This is according to a new report from The Sun, who report that Frenkie de Jong could be ‘willing’ to forego £6 million in ‘unpaid wages’ at Barcelona in order to seal a move to Manchester City in the coming summer.

Further details suggest that Pep Guardiola remains a ‘big fan’ of the Dutch international, despite Manchester City missing out on his signature before he moved to Barcelona in 2019.

imago1011416265h

Additionally, it is stated that de Jong’s ‘stance’ on the money he is owed by the La Liga giants could prove ‘decisive’, as the former Ajax man could ‘waive’ off the significant sum in order to make a switch to the Etihad Stadium possible.

This would also alleviate pressure off the Premier League heavyweights to replicate the £65 million fee that made his transfer to Spain happen, with the player considered as a ‘highly-rated’ but ‘expensive’ option within the Etihad Stadium, as per the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With Fernandinho planning to return to his homeland after departing Manchester City next summer, and Ilkay Gundogan’s current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023, the Premier League champions are expected to keep a close eye on Frenkie de Jong’s exit strategy from Barcelona.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011790278h
News

Manchester City Star Reveals He Will NOT Be Watching Liverpool and Real Madrid in the Champions League Final

By Srinivas Sadhanandjust now
imago1012051316h
News

Manchester City Tipped to Sign France International Full-Back This Summer

By Srinivas Sadhanand39 minutes ago
Grealish vs WHU Away 2
News

"Fingers Crossed!" - Jack Grealish Looks Ahead to Premier League Final Day Against Former Club Aston Villa

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1006975215h
News

PUMA Reveal Release Date for 2022/23 Manchester City Home Kit

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
Pep vs WHU Away
News

"We Are Going To Prove" - Pep Guardiola Sends Message to Premier League About His Manchester City Squad

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1010842691h
Transfer Rumours

From Portugal: Manchester City Advance in €40 Million Deal to Sign Sporting CP Midfielder

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011945121h
Transfer Rumours

Raheem Sterling Ready to Join La Liga Giants Next Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011726515h
News

Jude Bellingham Reveals Erling Haaland Has Completed 'Dream' Move in Making Manchester City Switch

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago