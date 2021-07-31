Fresh Report Claims Jack Grealish to Rival David De Gea and Kevin De Bruyne Wages at Man City - Medical Expected Next Week

Manchester City are set to make Jack Grealish the third highest earner in the Premier League once he completes a move for Aston Villa next week, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are growing increasingly confident of sealing a British-record deal for the 25-year-old, with reports suggesting that Grealish is expected to undergo a medical next week.

City are convinced that Grealish believes his future lies at the Etihad Stadium, as sources close to the midfielder have stated that the Villa skipper is more determined than ever to compete for major trophies after witnessing fellow England internationals Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham star in the last season's Champions League knockout stages.

It has further been revealed that Pep Guardiola expects City to have completed a deal for the midfielder as soon as he returns from holiday following his participation in the European Championships this summer.

According to Caught Offside, Grealish will be offered a staggering £360,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium, making him the third highest earner in the English top-flight behind David De Gea and Kevin De Bruyne, which is contrary to previous reports suggesting that he will earn just over £200,000-per-week in Manchester.

It has also been mentioned that members of Grealish's entourage were in talks with City for months, and that personal terms, which were never an issue for the Villa academy graduate, were agreed upon before the transfer window got underway.

Furthermore, as per Football Insider, Grealish will undergo his medical ahead of a blockbuster switch to the Manchester outfit as soon as he returns to club training next week.

It is understood that Villa have accepted that Grealish will leave after City triggered a release clause worth £100 million for the playmaker, which will make him the most expensive signing in Premier League history, eclipsing the £89 million paid by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

It has also been said that Grealish is keen to leave his boyhood club on good terms, owing largely to the relationship he shares with the club's fans, staff and players.

Additionally, the clubs have held discussions over the structure of the fee, with the transfer always viewed as a purely financial deal, which is contrary to claims that City were offering Morgan Rodgers in a potential player-plus-cash package deal.

Lastly, it was stated that once a deal for Grealish is done and dusted, City will turn their attention to signing Tottenham forward Kane, and trying to negotiate terms with Daniel Levy, who has reportedly agreed to sell the 28-year-old ahead of the new campaign

